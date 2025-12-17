Innoviz Technologies at CES 2026: Showcasing the Future of Autonomous Mobility with Advanced LiDAR Solutions

Innoviz will be showcasing its new InnovizThree LiDAR in addition to its InnovizTwo LiDAR Platform and the InnovizSMART at CES 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms and complementary software stacks, announced today its participation in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, taking place from January 6th – 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visitors can experience the latest in LiDAR technology at Innoviz's booth #7318 where the company will offer a chance to meet with management and present live demonstrations of its LiDAR technology including the new InnovizThree LiDAR as well as the InnovizTwo LiDAR platform and InnovizSMART LiDAR sensor.

Meet us at CES 2026 at West Hall, Booth #7318

"We're thrilled to return to CES following our recent partnership announcement with Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics," said Omer Keilaf, Co-Founder and CEO of Innoviz Technologies. "This collaboration validates our commitment to delivering best in class LiDAR solutions for a wide range of autonomous driving and smart applications. At CES 2026, we will debut the new InnovizThree, alongside our other LiDAR solutions, demonstrating how Innoviz continues to set high standards for safety and performance across automotive and SMART applications and bring truly autonomous and 3D sensing solutions to market."

Live Product Demonstrations at the Booth

InnovizThree – Experience the next generation of LiDAR technology with behind-the-windshield placement, designed for seamless integration into vehicle design while delivering superior performance.





– Experience the next generation of LiDAR technology with behind-the-windshield placement, designed for seamless integration into vehicle design while delivering superior performance. InnovizTwo Short- to Mid-Range – See advanced capabilities at very short range, essential for safe maneuvering in complex urban environments.





– See advanced capabilities at very short range, essential for safe maneuvering in complex urban environments. InnovizTwo Long-Range – Exceptional resolution for highway autonomy. This demonstration will also showcase the Company's innovative blockage solution, ensuring reliable performance even when the lens is obscured by dirt, insects, or raindrops.





Exceptional resolution for highway autonomy. This demonstration will also showcase the Company's innovative blockage solution, ensuring reliable performance even when the lens is obscured by dirt, insects, or raindrops. InnovizSMART – Discover LiDAR solutions purpose-built for smart applications, integrated with NVIDIA Jetson Orin for powerful, real-time edge AI processing.





Discover LiDAR solutions purpose-built for smart applications, integrated with NVIDIA Jetson Orin for powerful, real-time edge AI processing. Test Driving the Future of Autonomy – Pre-scheduled test drives of Innoviz's LiDAR technology.

Meet the Innoviz Management Team

CES attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Innoviz's top executives and management team and receive insights into Innoviz's vision, upcoming projects, and their role in advancing LiDAR technology across industries.

Join Us at CES 2026

Innoviz invites all attendees to visit booth #7318 to experience the future of LiDAR technology. For more information or to schedule a meeting with Innoviz at CES 2026, please contact us at [email protected].

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

