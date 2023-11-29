Innoviz Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference - Senior management will hold individual virtual meetings with investors, and participate in a fireside chat moderated by Barclays, on November 29, 2023 at 8:40am ET . Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here.

- Senior management will hold individual virtual meetings with investors, and participate in a fireside chat moderated by Barclays, on at . Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here. Goldman Sachs 15th Annual Global Automotive Conference - Senior management will attend the conference in London , hold individual meetings with investors and participate in a fireside chat moderated by Goldman Sachs, on December 7, 2023 at 2:45pm GMT ( 9:45am ET ). Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit https://innoviz.tech.

