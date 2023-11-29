Innoviz Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

Innoviz Technologies

29 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference - Senior management will hold individual virtual meetings with investors, and participate in a fireside chat moderated by Barclays, on November 29, 2023 at 8:40am ET. Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here.
  • Goldman Sachs 15th Annual Global Automotive Conference - Senior management will attend the conference in London, hold individual meetings with investors and participate in a fireside chat moderated by Goldman Sachs, on December 7, 2023 at 2:45pm GMT (9:45am ET). Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit https://innoviz.tech.

Join the discussion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496323/Innoviz_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
[email protected] 

Investor contact (US):
Rob Moffatt
VP, Corporate Development & IR 
Innoviz Technologies
[email protected] 

Investor contact (Israel):
Maya Lustig
Director, Investor Relations
Innoviz Technologies
[email protected] 
+972 54 677 8100

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies

Also from this source

Innoviz Named as CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree for InnovizCore AI Compute Module

Innoviz Named as CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree for InnovizCore AI Compute Module

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors...
Innoviz Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results, Delivering Strong Sequential and Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Innoviz Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results, Delivering Strong Sequential and Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.