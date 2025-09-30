Innoviz Technologies Enhances its Automotive Tier-1 Supplier Position by Achieving Key Certification for LiDAR Testing Laboratories

International ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certification validates laboratory capabilities and strengthens competitive positioning with comprehensive in-house testing

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms and complementary software stacks, announced today that its hardware qualification testing laboratories have received ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certification, an internationally recognized standard that validates the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. This achievement positions Innoviz as one of the few LiDAR companies with accredited in-house testing capabilities, allowing for faster testing time, parallel product development, and earlier time to market for customers.

Innoviz receives international certification ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for its testing laboratories

"This ISO/IEC 17025 certification elevates our laboratory capabilities to the highest international standards and gives OEMs confidence in our hardware qualification testing processes, skills, and quality management," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz Technologies. "By bringing these critical tests in-house with fully automated, best-in-class testing equipment, we create significant efficiencies in our development and processes while accelerating our customers' product timelines."

Innoviz's laboratories provide comprehensive in-house testing capabilities including temperature and humidity testing, stone impact testing, weather resistance testing, and mechanical vibration and shock testing. The ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certification confirms that Innoviz's laboratories demonstrate technical competence and maintain robust quality management systems to ensure accurate, reliable, and traceable test results. It addresses stringent requirements from automotive OEMs who demand that LiDAR testing be conducted in monitored laboratories with tools calibrated to the highest standards.

Innoviz's accredited laboratories offer substantial value to automotive partners by eliminating the need to outsource time-intensive testing protocols. This certification has been achieved based on the high proficiency, knowledge and experience gained at Innoviz and the company's comprehensive quality management foundation, which includes IATF 16949:2016 certification for automotive quality management systems, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety management.

Innoviz's laboratories certification can be viewed here.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

Join the discussion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates, Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events, and in the case of our forward-looking revenues, actual orders or actual payments, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to convert design wins into definitive orders and the magnitude of such orders, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, and our expectations regarding the impact of the evolving conflict in Israel to our ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risk and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 12, 2025 and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the Company will enter into definitive agreements, orders or receive payments with respect to the program selection referenced in this announcement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785679/Innoviz_Technologies.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496323/Innoviz_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Media Contact

[email protected]

Investor Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies