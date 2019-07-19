Inns of Monterey Announce Coastal Christmas

MONTEREY, Calif., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas comes the same time every year and it's six months away. Rather than wait for the holiday frenzy to hit, take a calm moment now to make a plan for the holidays and check that first item off your holiday to-do list. Book a Coastal Christmas getaway to Inns of Monterey; call 800-232-4141 or email reservations@innsofmonterey.com. For more information, visit InnsOfMonterey.com/holiday-specials.

Inns of Monterey feature accommodations and locations for guests traveling as a family, couples on a romantic getaway or friends taking a group trip. Each of the Inns has a unique locale and theme providing location options as well as décor to fit travelers' styles. The Inns of Monterey provide an ideal home base for holiday revelers and include: Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, Spindrift Inn, Monterey Bay Inn, Victorian Inn and Wave Street Inn.

Monterey is magical during the holidays with plenty of nostalgic activities in several locations around this seaside haven. Among them is the joyous Tree Lighting on Cannery Row, Friday, November 22 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. complete with a visit from Santa and plenty of shopping on the Row. For some outdoor fun, ice-skating at the rink is set up in front of the original Custom House and for a historic perspective enjoy a tour through Christmas in the Adobes December 13&14 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Add a dash of culture with Smuin Ballet with performances available December 28 at 7:30 p.m. or December 29 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sunset Center in Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel and Spa is in the heart of Monterey's Heritage District, just a short walk to the Custom House for ice-skating, downtown shops and the Adobes. It is also close to the city's museums, historic government buildings and the vibrant downtown. With gorgeous gardens and hacienda style buildings, guests enjoy a tranquil setting with easy access to the area's attractions. The Spanish-style décor is grounded by dark wood furniture and black iron accents, while the bright pops of warm colors and creamy walls create an inviting, vibrant ambiance. Casa Munras is pet friendly, with amenities specifically chosen for four legged travelers. Casa Munras is located at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 222-2446. hotelcasamunras.com.

Spindrift Inn and Monterey Bay Inn are ideally positioned on the famous Cannery Row, where the Tree Lighting and Santa's appearance kick off the season. For those who still have presents to buy, there's no better place to shop than the many boutiques on Cannery Row. Spindrift Inn boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay with a traditional, Mediterranean coastal décor. This romantic hotel has 45 guestrooms and suites with plenty of natural light and serene ambiance. Spindrift Inn is located in the center of the district at 652 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 841-1879. spindriftinn.com. Monterey Bay Inn is located at the start of Cannery Row, perched over the bay, providing sweeping views of the water and abundant natural light in every guestroom. The Coast Guard Pier is close by and the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail runs just steps from hotel. The hotel's contemporary-coastal style features ocean hues for a calming and fresh environment. Monterey Bay Inn is located at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 424-6242. montereybayinn.com

Victorian Inn is the ideal home base for travelers who enjoy period décor and the sensibilities that come with California-Victorian design. Guests feel as if they are at the home of a gracious friend who is there to tend to their every need. Victorian Inn is also a pet-friendly property, with amenities chosen explicitly for four-legged travelers. Guests enjoy a complimentary deluxe continental breakfast and evening wine and cheese reception featuring award-winning wines, daily. Victorian Inn is located at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 232-4141. victorianinn.com

For families and those who want enjoy area attractions, the Wave Street Inn is just a hop, skip and a jump from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Pacific Grove's Lovers Point and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. The hotel's beachy décor, inspired by the area's natural beauty and Cannery Row's fishing heritage, features contemporary art and pops of ocean-blue and starfish orange accents for a sunny, laid-back vibe. Wave Street Inn has outdoor fire pits, the perfect way to unwind after a busy day. Wave Street Inn is located at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 764-2595. wavestreetinn.com

