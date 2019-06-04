Inns Of Monterey Celebrate Summer

Each of the Inns of Monterey boasts an excellent location, intimate size, and highly personalized service. Located on and near Cannery Row, as well as the downtown Heritage District, hotels include Spindrift Inn, Monterey Bay Inn, Wave Street Inn, Victorian Inn, and the Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa.

Time for a little romance? Spindrift Inn boasts a prime beachfront setting with views over Monterey Bay, steps from five wine tasting rooms and many excellent restaurants on Cannery Row. A Conde Nast award-winning hotel, Spindrift features 45 guestrooms and suites with plenty of natural light, Mediterranean-Coastal style, and serene ambiance.

For the active traveler, Monterey Bay Inn is perched over the bay, with sweeping views in every guestroom; the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail runs just steps from the hotel and is adjacent to the launch point for scuba and kayaking; fishing and whale watching vessels on Fisherman's Wharf are a short walk. The Inn's style is contemporary-coastal featuring ocean hues for a calm, fresh environment.

Families enjoy abundant kid-friendly activities and entertainment (for all ages) on Cannery Row and Wave Street Inn is just a hop, skip and a jump from the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Cannery Row's fishing heritage history inspires the 32-room hotel's beachy décor, and its contemporary art and pops of ocean-blue and starfish orange accents make for a sunny, laid-back vibe. Four new fire pits await s'mores lovers.

With a prime Monterey Bay setting and unique architectural highlights from the area's once-thriving sardine canning industry, Cannery Row promises photo opportunities unlike any others in Monterey. Victorian Inn reflects that historic period decor with all the modern amenities. Also, Victorian Inn is a pet-friendly property, with facilities chosen explicitly for four-legged travelers.

A dramatic coastline, gorgeous natural beauty, and historically significant architecture have earned Monterey and the surrounding area a starring role in countless major motion pictures and television shows. Casa Munras Garden Hotel and Spa, situated in Monterey's Heritage District, is the ideal location from which to explore these star-studded entertainment locales. Fans of Big Little Lies, launching season 2 on June 9, 2019, will enjoy easy access to locations featured in both seasons of the show as well as city museums, historic government buildings, and the vibrant downtown. With gorgeous gardens and hacienda style buildings, guests enjoy a tranquil setting with easy access to the area's attractions.

