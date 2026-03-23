Inorsa Introduces New Platform Capabilities to Accelerate Infrastructure Project Deployment

Infrastructure deployment programs depend on documentation including RFDS packages, leases, structural analysis, construction drawings, GIS data, and permitting materials. When this information is fragmented across systems, conflicts often surface late in engineering or permitting, increasing revision cycles and slowing deployment. Inorsa addresses this challenge by organizing documentation, structuring asset-level data, and making information accessible across engineering workflows.

These capabilities are delivered through the Inorsa Data Suite, which organizes infrastructure documentation, extracts asset-level information, and prepares inputs for engineering processes.

New Data Suite Capabilities

Data Room Templates

Organizations can now deploy structured Data Rooms using templates designed for site acquisition, permit application preparation, construction readiness, vendor submission, engineering preparation, and field reconciliation.

Templates include:

Predefined document classes aligned to infrastructure workflows

Structured data fields that capture asset-level information from RFDS packages, engineering drawings, leases, and other project documentation

Workflow-specific validation logic that identifies missing inputs before engineering or permitting work begins

Uploaded documents are automatically organized and analyzed to surface incomplete or inconsistent documentation earlier in the workflow.

Result: Teams can launch structured project environments faster, standardize documentation across projects, and reduce manual effort required to prepare infrastructure programs for engineering and permitting.

Platform Integrations

The release introduces integrations with widely used infrastructure and engineering systems including AutoCAD, TNX, RISA, Egnyte, SiteTracker, Salesforce, and IQGeo, with additional integrations supported through the platform's extensible integration framework.

Integration capabilities include:

Bi-directional data exchange between Inorsa and engineering, project management, and document storage systems

Automated mapping and normalization of asset data across connected platforms

Synchronization of infrastructure data across systems to reduce manual reconciliation and maintain consistent project records

Result: Teams can connect Inorsa to their existing technology stack, improving data consistency while reducing manual data transfer and reconciliation work.

Nora AI Assistant Improvements

The release also expands capabilities for Nora, the Inorsa AI assistant.

New capabilities include:

Project-wide semantic search across entire Data Rooms

Document-grounded responses linked to source materials

Concurrent analysis across multiple document collections

Optimized retrieval logic designed to improve answer accuracy

Result: Teams can locate critical information faster, surface issues earlier in the workflow, and reduce the time required to review large document sets manually.

"We built Inorsa to address the execution challenges infrastructure teams face every day," said Sean Shahini, CEO and Co-Founder of Inorsa. "Infrastructure programs depend on thousands of documents, and small inconsistencies can create major delays. These capabilities help teams organize that information, identify issues earlier, and move projects forward with greater confidence in their data."

Strengthening the Inorsa Platform

Together, these updates strengthen Inorsa's ability to support infrastructure deployment programs at scale by improving how documentation is structured, validated, and used across engineering workflows. The result is earlier issue detection, fewer revision cycles, and more consistent project execution.

The March 2026 release is now available to Inorsa customers as generally available capabilities within the Inorsa Platform.

About Inorsa

Inorsa is the AI-enabled platform for infrastructure assets. The platform helps operators ingest documents, validate asset data, and generate engineering and operational deliverables while reducing manual work and review cycles. By connecting infrastructure documentation, data validation, and generation workflows, Inorsa enables teams to move from fragmented inputs to reliable execution.

Press Contact:

Chris Balandran

Head of Marketing, Inorsa

[email protected]

SOURCE Inorsa