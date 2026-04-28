Inorsa Launches Data Validation Agent and Structural Analysis Agent, in the Interactive Workbench

Telecom teams can now run agent-driven validation and structural analysis on project documents, review results, and download outputs in a single, traceable workflow ahead of Connect (X).

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inorsa today announced the Data Validation Agent, Structural Analysis Agent, and interactive Workbench. Teams can ingest project documents, run validation and structural analysis, review outputs, and download results in one place.

Data Validation Agent

Telecom projects depend on accurate, complete document sets. RFDS, leases, scoping forms, structural analyses, mount analyses, and construction drawings must align before downstream work can proceed. When they conflict, errors surface late, triggering redraws, permit returns, and activation delays. Manual review does not scale and introduces its own errors.

Data Validation Agent cross-checks typical industry documents in minutes and produces a structured Inorsa Validation Report with an overall validation score, prioritized critical issues, and detailed checks across antennas, equipment, feedlines, cables, and site information. The Structural Analysis Agent converts structural analysis documents and loading data into validated reports, automating model creation and load configuration.

Both agents run inside Workbench, where teams can review outputs, validate results, and download artifacts.

"Teams are being asked to process more sites with the same headcount. Manual document review doesn't scale and neither does catching errors at the permit stage. With the Data Validation Agent and Structural Analysis Agent, teams get structured, traceable outputs they can act on. That's the difference between running faster and running smarter." — Sean Shahini, CEO, Inorsa

Data Validation Agent



The Data Validation Agent reads and cross-checks a predefined set of industry-standard documents: RFDS, scoping forms, mount analysis, structural analysis, construction drawings, and leases. It extracts critical data points and produces an Inorsa Validation Report with consistent structure.

The report surfaces:

Overall Validation Score and summary Critical issues, prioritized for what requires attention Antenna checks: quantity, manufacturer, rad-center, and mechanical downtilt Non-antenna equipment, feedlines, and cables

RFDS is required; at least one additional document completes the source document input set. Supports SSTs, monopoles, monopines, monopalms, and guyed towers.

Result: QA and operations teams detect inconsistencies before permitting or engineering. Rework drops. Audit-ready outputs in minutes, not days.

Structural Analysis Agent

The Structural Analysis Agent converts structural analysis documents and loading data into validated reports, automating model creation and load configuration. Engineering teams move from legacy structural documents to production-ready models without manual re-entry.

The agent handles model initialization, load configuration, and report outputs. The platform generates; the team approves.

Result: Engineering teams move faster, reduce manual file handling, and support higher volumes without adding headcount.

Interactive Workbench

Workbench is where both agents run. Teams upload documents, run validation or structural analysis, review outputs with full traceability, and download artifacts. Document transfer between Data Rooms and Workbench is supported.

Users see only actions they are authorized to perform. Deliverable outputs are visible in Workbench document lists and traceable back to source inputs.

Result: Teams move from documents to validated, downloadable outputs in one place.

Stop by the Inorsa booth at Connect (X) 2026 to get hands-on access to a live project environment or schedule a demo with the team. To learn more, visit inorsa.com.

About Inorsa

Inorsa is the AI-native platform for infrastructure assets. The platform helps operators ingest documents, validate asset data, and generate engineering and operational deliverables while reducing manual work and review cycles. By connecting infrastructure documentation, data validation, and generation workflows, Inorsa enables teams to move from fragmented inputs to reliable execution.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Inorsa