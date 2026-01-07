Inova Health partners with Notable to support system-wide AI and digital transformation strategy

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable , the leading healthcare AI platform for transforming workforce productivity, today announced a new strategic partnership with Inova Health , the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in Northern Virginia that provides for over 4 million patient visits annually. Inova will leverage Notable's AI Platform to address rising administrative burden and staffing constraints in revenue cycle and operations, offering a scalable and governed way to deploy AI automation across the health system.

The agreement will focus on revenue cycle, referral management, and patient access workflows to improve patient experience, reduce manual workload, and staff burnout.

In the first stage, Inova will utilize Notable's AI Platform, including its low-code Flow Builder and customizable AI Agents, across critical workflows such as:

Additional Documentation Requests (ADRs) and denials: AI Agents will automatically identify payer requests, surface required documentation from the EHR, assemble responses, and route tasks to staff for quick review and submission. By taking on the heavy lifting, AI Agents can save staff up to 80% of the time they currently spend managing ADR submissions.

AI Agents will automatically identify payer requests, surface required documentation from the EHR, assemble responses, and route tasks to staff for quick review and submission. By taking on the heavy lifting, AI Agents can save staff up to 80% of the time they currently spend managing ADR submissions. Closed-loop referral management: Initially focused on Orthopedics, AI Agents will monitor referrals and orders in the EHR, identify patients who have not yet scheduled appointments, send outreach and reminders, and close the loop once appointments are completed. This proactive approach can help reduce referral leakage by as much as 20%, while also mitigating revenue loss tied to delayed care and avoidable readmissions.

"Inova's mission drives us to continuously invest in technologies that strengthen care delivery and support our workforce," said Matt Kull, Chief Information and Digital Strategy Officer at Inova. "Our collaboration with Notable will help us simplify administrative processes, expand access, and ensure our teams can focus more of their time on what matters most: caring for patients."

Notable will support operationalizing Inova's broader AI and digital transformation strategy. Unlike point solutions or generic automation tools, Notable offers intelligent workflow automation that's purpose-built for healthcare, extensible across service lines, and deployed without burdening IT.

Through the partnership, Inova will see:

Better patient experience thanks to proactive outreach, faster response times, and fewer dropped or stalled referrals.

thanks to proactive outreach, faster response times, and fewer dropped or stalled referrals. Fewer preventable denials and faster completion of documentation requests.

and faster completion of documentation requests. Less manual work for staff , freeing up time for complex patient issues.

, freeing up time for complex patient issues. Improved access and throughput as more referrals convert to scheduled visits and friction is removed from contact center interactions.

as more referrals convert to scheduled visits and friction is removed from contact center interactions. A scalable AI foundation that can quickly and easily be extended to additional workflows and specialties.

"Inova is redefining what it means to lead in digital transformation by making intelligent automation foundational to care delivery. We're proud to be their partner in this journey, helping them unlock scalable, system-wide impact by automating high-friction workflows across their organization," said Pranay Kapadia, co-founder and CEO of Notable.

Notable's AI Platform allows healthcare organizations like Inova to deploy multiple AI Agents across one integrated platform, sharing data and insights across workflows for a seamless experience. AI Agents allow healthcare organizations to manage increased workloads without additional staffing, enabling patient volume growth while controlling costs.

To learn more about how Notable can transform your organization with AI-powered automation, visit https://www.notablehealth.com/ .

About Notable

Deployed at over 12,000 sites of care, Notable is the leading healthcare AI Platform for transforming workforce productivity. Through Notable, millions of once-manual tasks are automated daily in a safe, secure, end-to-end AI Platform that optimizes workforce efficiency and productivity, cuts operational costs, eliminates fragmentation, and enhances the patient experience. From patient access and member enrollment to revenue cycle management and more, our AI Agents reduce administrative burdens so your staff, providers, and patients can focus on what matters most. Notable is backed by leading investors, including ICONIQ Growth, Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Find out why healthcare providers of all sizes, including Intermountain Health, Medical University of South Carolina, North Kansas City Hospital, and more, have joined Notable on its mission to simplify and optimize healthcare for humanity at www.notablehealth.com .

About Inova

We are Inova, Northern Virginia and the Washington, DC, metropolitan area's leading nonprofit healthcare provider. With expertise and compassion, we partner with our patients to help them stay healthy. We treat illness, heal injury, and look at a patient's whole health to help them flourish. Through our expansive network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, and outpatient services, Inova provides care for more than 1 million unique patients every year. Total patient visits exceed 4 million annually, demonstrating our ability to deliver the best clinical care and ensuring a seamless experience for all who rely on us for their healthcare needs.

Consistently ranked and recognized as a national healthcare leader in safety, quality and patient experience, Inova's world-class care is made possible by the strength and breadth of our network, our 26,000 team members, our technology, and our innovation. In 2025, Inova was named the Health System of the Year by Press Ganey, a national leader in healthcare experience, recognizing our excellence in patient care, team member engagement and commitment to continuous improvement.

Inova is home to Northern Virginia's only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and provides high-quality healthcare to each person in every community we are privileged to serve – regardless of ability to pay – every day of their life. More information about Inova can be found at Inova.org .

SOURCE Notable