Inova Health System to Present Key Digital Rounding Insights at Patient Experience Symposium in Boston

BOSTON, Sept.15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient engagement leader CipherHealth announced today that marquee customer Inova Health System will share key learnings to enhance patient experience through digital rounding at The Patient Experience Symposium in Boston, September 20-22 at the Royal Sonesta Boston Hotel.

Shawn Smith, MBA, CXPX, Assistant Vice President: Clinical Enterprise, Patient Experience, Inova Health System, will deliver the session, " How Digitizing Purposeful Rounding Drives Consistency and Quality of Care Delivery ," on Wednesday, September 22 at 10:10 a.m. in the Skyline A/B room.

During the session, Smith will share field-tested best practices for implementing purposeful digital rounding to not only improve patient experience and staff satisfaction, but also to drive KPIs, improve consistency, enhance quality of care, and provide effective service recovery.

Smith will describe how Inova Health System leveraged CipherHealth's rounding solutions. Session attendees will learn how to:

Identify the core principles of purposeful rounding and develop an action plan to implement in your organization

Analyze the importance of including key stakeholders when developing and implementing leadership rounds (i.e. Patient and Family Advisory Councils, clinical and non-clinical teams)

Discover how data supports rounding through visibility and accountability and enables continuous improvement

In addition to the live presentation on September 22, Smith's session will also be available for virtual attendees from September 23 to October 29.

Smith is nationally recognized as an industry expert on patient experience, consumer engagement, and analytics, with a history of innovation across the healthcare, hospitality, and entertainment industries. Smith has a proven track record of improving processes and streamlining operations, optimizing guest and employee experience, containing costs and delivering maximum revenue and profit generation in complex business and operating environments.

About Inova Health System

Inova is Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit healthcare provider. Our mission is to provide world-class healthcare – every time, every touch – to each person in every community we have the privilege to serve. Inova's 19,000 team members serve more than two million individuals annually through an integrated network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services and destination institutes. Inova's five hospitals are consistently recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for excellence in healthcare. Inova is home to Northern Virginia's only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Its hospitals have a total of 1,936 licensed beds. More information and statistics about Inova can be found at www.inova.org.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

About ICDevents:

International Conference Development, LLC (ICDevents) produces high-quality conferences and tradeshows in a broad range of industries. Utilizing intensive, detailed market research, ICDevents creates targeted events designed to encourage companies to send their entire teams to problem-solve, network, and brainstorm with other industry leaders, consultants, and suppliers. Contact: For conference information, contact Bill Doherty, Conference Director, at [email protected]. For sponsorship information, contact Laura Ames, Sales Director at [email protected] .

