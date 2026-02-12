Inovalon Named Global Leaders Champion for Scaling ScriptMed® on Oracle AI Database to Power Pharmacy Operations

Expanded collaboration delivers secure and scalable transaction processing for specialty and infusion pharmacies managing complex therapies

BOWIE, Md., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovalon, a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, announced the continued expansion of its collaboration with Oracle to standardize its ScriptMed® specialty and infusion pharmacy management software on Oracle Autonomous AI Database on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). In addition, Oracle has named Inovalon a Global Leaders Champion in recognition of its leadership and innovation in using Oracle Autonomous AI Database to scale ScriptMed for transaction processing.

"In selecting Oracle Global Leaders Champions, Oracle identifies companies who are leaders in their domain and demonstrate success implementing Oracle data management solutions," said Çetin Özbütün, executive vice president, Autonomous AI Database Technologies, Oracle. "A company like Inovalon, with a demonstrated ability to operate at significant scale while continuing to innovate, is a natural choice for our 2025 Global Leaders Champion recognition."

The specialty pharmacy and infusion sectors are growing rapidly, driven by a rich pipeline of breakthrough complex therapies that also tighten regulatory and data requirements. Traditional pharmacies relying on costly on‑premises infrastructure and manual database management are struggling to keep pace with rising transaction volumes and scalability needs.

The expanded collaboration is designed to equip pharmacies with a robust, flexible, and scalable technology solution that supports rapid growth and rising transaction volumes. With ScriptMed on Oracle Autonomous AI Database, pharmacies can shift from managing infrastructure to growing their business, confidently launching new therapies, expanding to new locations, and handling higher patient volumes.

"Our expanded engagement with Oracle is more than infrastructure. It's a strategic foundation for pharmacies to thrive in this era of growth, reflecting how pharmacy operations are evolving to remove barriers in favor of prioritizing patient-centric care amid rising therapy complexity and volume," said Ernie Shopes, President of Inovalon's Pharmacy Business Unit. "As specialty and infusion pharmacies grow, the technology supporting them must be robust, flexible, and ready to scale without delay."

ScriptMed is Inovalon's comprehensive, data-enabled, end-to-end solution that helps specialty and infusion pharmacy operations reduce time-to-fill, lower costs, enhance patient experience, and improve outcomes. The software supports prescription intake, dispensing workflows, fulfillment, inventory management, clinical management, revenue cycle management, and general day-to-day transaction processing within secure, compliant environments.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company's analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 97 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 717,000 clinical settings, and 454 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com .

