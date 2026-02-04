INOVALON'S CONVERGED QUALITY SOLUTION ACHIEVES BEST IN KLAS FOR QUALITY MEASUREMENT AND REPORTING ANALYTICS

Recognition Highlights Inovalon's Leadership in Payer Quality Analytics and Commitment to Better Member Outcomes

BOWIE, Md., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovalon, a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that its Converged Quality™ solution earned the 2026 Best in KLAS designation from KLAS Research in the Quality Measurement & Reporting (Payer) category, as published in the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report .

"This Best in KLAS recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the measurable, real-world impact Converged Quality delivers for health plans," said Michael Jones, President of Inovalon's Payer Business Unit. "It reflects not only the strength and superiority of our technology, but the trust our customers place in Inovalon to help them improve quality performance, close care gaps, and achieve better member outcomes in an increasingly complex regulatory environment."

Inovalon's Converged Quality supports payer quality measurement, reporting, and improvement initiatives across NCQA HEDIS®, CMS Star Ratings, and state quality programs. The solution is trusted by more than 100 health plans representing a majority of Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollees in 4+ Star MA plans. It identifies gaps in member care, improves measure accuracy, enables adherence to regulatory compliance guidelines, and provides actionable insights that inform quality improvement strategies.

"Converged Quality is a mature solution. It has become the standard when it comes to prediction tools, ingesting quality data from providers, and getting credit for the work being done."

– Chief Medical Officer, August 2025, collected by KLAS Research.

Inovalon's Converged Quality solution is part of a unified suite that enables risk adjustment, value-based care, and integrated care gap closure, helping health plans to improve oversight, streamline operations, and consolidate internal programs and vendors. Leveraging Inovalon's deep industry expertise, the solution advances innovation in digital quality measurement, Stars forecasting and simulation, cloud-based data sharing, and AI-driven medical record review.

"The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year," said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research. "With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come."

Best in KLAS designations are awarded to outstanding software and services companies that excel in delivering value to healthcare organizations. The awards are based on feedback from thousands of North American healthcare leaders, administrators, and clinicians who use the solutions daily. Selected commentary collected about Inovalon's Converged Quality, ©2026 KLAS. Visit www.klasresearch.com for a complete view.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company's analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 95 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 716,000 clinical settings, and 451 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

