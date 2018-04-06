Inovonics Exhibiting at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC) West Show, Booth #6065

The EN7017 Survey Kit and App gives security dealers and integrators a tool to help them quote wireless jobs.

The EN1751 Water Detector provides affordable early warning against damage caused by leaking appliances and standing water when used with approved probes.

The EN1245 CO Detector features an onboard sounder, a CO sensor, LED indicators and local test capability to allow the user total visibility of its functionality.

The EN1752 Temperature Detector easily adds temperature monitoring into an Inovonics system with no third party hardware integration.

For more product details, please visit www.inovonics.com/products. For more information or questions, please contact Nikki Williams by email at nwilliams@inovonics.com or by phone at 303-209-7219.

About Inovonics

Inovonics, celebrating 30 years of commercial wireless leadership, provides wireless intrusion and mobile duress devices, senior living and submetering transmitters, environmental sensors, and receivers for integration into a variety of application specific hardware and software. Supporting installation of thousands of devices across a campus, the EchoStream family of high-power repeaters combine to create an intelligent mesh-like network extending the range of wireless coverage for commercial buildings. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

