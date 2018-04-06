Inovonics Exhibiting at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC) West Show, Booth #6065

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks, announces that they'll be exhibiting at the 2018 International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC) West show at booth location #6065. ISC West is the largest security industry trade show with over 30,000 security professionals.* Inovonics will be featuring their latest products: the EN7017 Survey Kit and App, EN1751 Water Detector, EN1752 Temperature Detector and EN1245 CO Detector.
Featured Product Details:
- The EN7017 Survey Kit and App gives security dealers and integrators a tool to help them quote wireless jobs.
- The EN1751 Water Detector provides affordable early warning against damage caused by leaking appliances and standing water when used with approved probes.
- The EN1245 CO Detector features an onboard sounder, a CO sensor, LED indicators and local test capability to allow the user total visibility of its functionality.
- The EN1752 Temperature Detector easily adds temperature monitoring into an Inovonics system with no third party hardware integration.
For more product details, please visit www.inovonics.com/products. For more information or questions, please contact Nikki Williams by email at nwilliams@inovonics.com or by phone at 303-209-7219.
About Inovonics
Inovonics, celebrating 30 years of commercial wireless leadership, provides wireless intrusion and mobile duress devices, senior living and submetering transmitters, environmental sensors, and receivers for integration into a variety of application specific hardware and software. Supporting installation of thousands of devices across a campus, the EchoStream family of high-power repeaters combine to create an intelligent mesh-like network extending the range of wireless coverage for commercial buildings. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.
*ISC West show details obtained at www.iscwest.com/show-info
