Inovonics Introduces EN1245 Wireless CO Detector

The EN1245 Wireless CO Detector features an onboard sounder, an LED indicator, tamper and local test. It's also monitored by the EchoStream® network, alerting the user when sensor maintenance is needed or the battery is low. The CO sensing element has a ten year sensor life.

In the words of Michael Um, Senior Product Manager: "This product allows Inovonics to provide a solution to the state-by-state legislation aimed at preventing carbon monoxide poisoning."

For more information, please contact Nikki Williams by email at nwilliams@inovonics.com or by phone at 303-209-7219.

About Inovonics

Inovonics, celebrating 30 years of commercial wireless leadership, provides wireless intrusion and mobile duress devices, senior living and submetering transmitters, environmental sensors, and receivers for integration into a variety of application specific hardware and software. Supporting installation of thousands of devices across a campus, the EchoStream® family of high-power repeaters combine to create an intelligent mesh-like network extending the range of wireless coverage for commercial buildings. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

Contact: Nikki Williams

Marketing Communication Manager

nwilliams@inovonics.com

303-209-7219

