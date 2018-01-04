Inovonics Introduces EN1245 Wireless CO Detector

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks for life safety applications, announces the release of its new EN1245 Wireless CO Detector. The new CO detector addresses a market need by meeting the UL 2075 (Gas and Vapor Detectors and Sensors) and California State Fire Marshall (CSFM) regulatory approvals.
The EN1245 Wireless CO Detector features an onboard sounder, an LED indicator, tamper and local test. It's also monitored by the EchoStream® network, alerting the user when sensor maintenance is needed or the battery is low. The CO sensing element has a ten year sensor life.
In the words of Michael Um, Senior Product Manager: "This product allows Inovonics to provide a solution to the state-by-state legislation aimed at preventing carbon monoxide poisoning."
For more information, please contact Nikki Williams by email at nwilliams@inovonics.com or by phone at 303-209-7219.
About Inovonics
Inovonics, celebrating 30 years of commercial wireless leadership, provides wireless intrusion and mobile duress devices, senior living and submetering transmitters, environmental sensors, and receivers for integration into a variety of application specific hardware and software. Supporting installation of thousands of devices across a campus, the EchoStream® family of high-power repeaters combine to create an intelligent mesh-like network extending the range of wireless coverage for commercial buildings. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.
