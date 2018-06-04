Inovonics Introduces the EN7581 TapWatch Gateway Lite and Version 1.2.0 of the TapWatch Application

Leak detection and abnormal flow is now available under the reports section.

There is a new option to subscribe to daily emails identifying abnormally high flow (potential leaks) and abnormally low flow (potential meter/transmitter issue).

Google map integration is now available, with your site address hyperlinked to Google Maps.

Counts are now provided at the organizational, building and site level.

According to Scott Fincher, Senior Product Manager: "With the new version of the TapWatch application, customers gain the critical data they need to identify potential water leaks or instances where a meter may be under-reporting usage. And the launch of the EN7581 TapWatch gateway lite now gives customers a cost effective submetering solution for smaller properties. Stay tuned for more enhancements and additions to our submetering product line regularly throughout the course of this year."

