Inovonics Launches Site Health Report Service

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks, announces a new site health report service for IP-connected systems. This report was developed to help utility billing provider field techs make the most of their time when troubleshooting a property. It can be a great time saver when transferring an existing Inovonics site into your portfolio or upgrading an older site with new hardware.

To request a site health report, visit www.inovonics.com/sitehealth. In five working days or less, customers will receive a site health report from Inovonics detailing problem areas and providing specific punch list items for techs to work from, minimizing repeat site visits.

"A technician's time is precious so it only makes sense for them to be well-prepared for what they will encounter at a property. The Inovonics site health report gets them in and out fast, minimally disrupting tenants and the utility billing provider's operations," said Scott Fincher, Senior Product Manager at Inovonics.

Utility billing providers that regularly quote Inovonics for new indoor multifamily housing submetering projects may be eligible to have the cost of this service waived. Contact your regional sales manager for more details or visit www.inovonics.com/sitehealth.

