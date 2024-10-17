Input 1 and BindHQ Partner to Revolutionize MGA Operations with Unmatched Automation and Efficiency

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, the leading digital billing and payment solutions provider for the insurance industry, and BindHQ, the all-in-one MGA management platform provider, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to transform the insurance marketplace.

Input 1

BindHQ has been at the forefront of the MGA industry with its cloud-based SaaS platform, purpose-built to simplify the entire insurance process. "In Input 1, we found a partner that not only understands but delivers on the promise of streamlining the insurance purchasing lifecycle," said Cristian Joe, CEO of BindHQ. "Our solution excels at rate, quote, and bind functionality. By coupling our platform with Input 1's incredible offering, we can offer integrated billing and payment options at the point of sale — the ability to offer direct bill, pay-in-full, and premium financing is extremely powerful."

Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Input 1, added, "Our partnership with BindHQ is built on a shared commitment to delivering meaningful results to the MGA space. While many firms promise seamless integrations, ease of use, and functional solutions, few have a track record of delivering as we have. Both BindHQ and Input 1 share the same DNA - offering impactful solutions backed by unmatched support."

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance to make insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

About BindHQ

Founded in 2018, with clients processing over $800M in gross written premiums annually, BindHQ helps MGAs, MGUs, and Wholesalers modernize and unite agent portals, consolidate underwriting data, and streamline back office and insurance CRM into one frictionless cloud-based platform. Learn more at www.bindhq.com.

Media Contact:

Ryann Checchi, Interdependence Public Relations

(708) 420-4776

[email protected]

SOURCE Input 1