Input 1 and EasySend enter into strategic partnership to add compelling value to their platform offerings with added efficiency

This partnership will allow both companies to provide their customers with enhanced operational efficiencies and a significantly elevated customer experience. EasySend's customers will benefit from Input 1's expertise in delivering a uniquely user-friendly and secure insurance payment experience, whether by integrating Input 1's platform into an existing system or using it as a stand-alone platform. In turn, Input 1's customers will experience greater efficiencies with EasySend's platform, which turns complex manual processes into engaging digital experiences with no extra development needed.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. "The Input 1-EasySend partnership is a potent combination. EasySend's engineering expertise and agile, collaborative approach uniquely complement how we work at Input 1. We believe this helps to generate industry-leading technology products and platforms," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President & CSMO of Input 1. "Our new partnership brings together extensive skills in business and technology strategy, along with the hands-on experience needed to help support clients through successful transformations. Working as one team, the full potential of digital transformations will be unlocked, putting our clients on the best path to success in the digital landscape."

"Our partnership with Input 1 will enable EasySend to provide great value to our US insurance customers," said Shlomo Amir, Chief Business Officer at EasySend. "Online payment processing is an integral part of insurance business processes, and it will now be seamlessly integrated within EasySend's no-code platform to provide digital journeys for insurance carriers and MGAs."

About EasySend

EasySend is leading the charge for a digital future by empowering insurance carriers, banks, and financial services to transform manual, paper-based processes into powerful digital experiences on any device. EasySend allows enterprises to deliver new digital journeys faster and improve the customer experience at a fraction of the cost with their innovative no-code development platform. EasySend enables real-time insights into customer interactions by harnessing AI and machine learning, allowing processes to be optimized quickly and easily. The company was founded in 2016 and has offices in the U.S., Germany, and headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Input 1

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

