ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, LLC (Input 1) and iBynd, LLC (iBynd) have teamed up to offer a digitally-embedded insurance, billing and payment solution for the insurance industry. iBynd, an Insurtech provider that has been growing steadily since its inception in 2019, and Input 1, a leading digital billing and payments firm for over 40 years, have teamed up to provide an end-to-end, one of kind digital purchasing and payment experience for insurance companies, MGAs, brokers, and retail agents.

Input 1 and iBynd Team Up to Deliver Cutting-Edge Digital Insurance and Payment Solutions

"Digital transformation in the insurance market is occurring at a blistering rate, as more and more insurance distributors seek a highly configurable, branded experience that can be implemented with one simple line of code, not years of development," said Phil Friedman, CEO of iBynd. "The combination of iBynd's rate, quote, bind solution with Input 1's billing and payment flexibility at the point of sale provides insurance distributors and customers with an easy-to-understand purchasing process that completely digitizes the quote/bind/purchase process within minutes. All within one instance."

One of the challenges for insurance carriers, MGAs, and retail agents, is meeting the ever-increasing demand of customers looking for self-service and easy-to-use digital platforms to price and purchase insurance without complication or time-consuming steps.

"The combined offerings of iBynd and Input 1 create a unique buying experience for policyholders while simplifying the time-consuming and often confusing and costly steps for carriers, MGAs, and retail agents. Now the entire online journey can be completed easily and without the worries of having to connect and integrate disparate applications that take a lot of time, money, and resources," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Input 1.

About iBynd ‍

iBynd is an insurance technology company licensed in 50 states. With a strong technical backbone, marketing experience and proprietary distribution solutions, iBynd makes it easy and fast to rate, quote and bind insurance online in real-time, delivering "A" rated insurance and peace of mind to clients and customers. The company was created by passionate insurance professionals, engineers, and marketing executives with one goal in mind: to combine insurance and technology to deliver a dynamic product that truly protects customers. Follow iBynd at linkedin.com/company/ibynd/.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance to make insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

Media Contact:

Ryann Checchi, Interdependence Public Relations

(708) 420-4776

[email protected]

SOURCE Input 1