Input 1 Unveils New Platform Features to Drive Visibility and Growth for Partners

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a leading digital billing and payment solution provider to the insurance industry, is thrilled to announce two new features designed to enhance the capabilities and services of their platform. These additions, Custom Credit Card Statement Name and Separate Settlements, demonstrate the company's commitment to providing integrated and seamless tools to streamline operations, increase security and boost efficiency for its clients.

"We are excited to roll out these two new features that directly address the evolving needs of our clients," said CEO of Input 1 Todd Greenbaum. "We're dedicated to delivering reliable solutions that will help agents and carriers achieve greater efficiency and tools they need to thrive in today's competitive marketplace."

With Custom Credit Card Statement Name, businesses can now personalize how their name appears on customer statements. Also known as white labeling, this feature not only increases brand visibility, but reduces chargebacks by ensuring that customers recognize the company name when reviewing their credit card statements.

Input 1 understands the importance of flexibility and security in managing financial payments and transactions, and Separate Settlements allow businesses to settle credit card and ACH transactions to separate accounts. Providing this additional layer of security simplifies reconciliation processes and gives businesses greater control over their funds, gifting peace of mind to an ever-changing digital landscape.

Input 1 remains committed to delivering consistent and unparalleled billing and payment solutions for its partners through modernized tools and excellence, and has been trusted by insurance agents, general agents, and carriers of all sizes for forty years.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading digital billing and payment solution provider to North American insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies. Our software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually. For more information, please visit input1.com.

Media Contact:

Angela Stanley, Interdependence Public Relations

(919) 480-7937

[email protected]

SOURCE Input 1