Leading Lawyer's Liability Insurer Selects Input 1 for Digital Payments and Premium Finance

MISSOULA, Mont., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPS Insurance, the largest direct provider of lawyer's malpractice insurance in the nation, announced today it has chosen Input 1 as its premium finance and digital payment solutions provider. Input 1's solution seamlessly integrates digital payments and premium financing at the point of sale, ensuring a streamlined experience for policyholders, while enhancing operational efficiency and modernizing interactions.

"Exceptional customer service is key to remaining competitive in the insurance industry and digital payment solutions help growing insurers put their policyholders first, even as they scale," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer for Input 1. "We are honored that after carefully vetting a variety of vendors, ALPS selected Input 1's platform to support this new exciting period of their growth."

ALPS initially used a custom-built, in-house premium finance system to provide payments plans, but as its customer base expanded, the system no longer met its growing needs in terms of digital capabilities and expanded functionality. After a careful evaluation of the path forward, which included a possible re-development effort, ALPS opted to seek a well-established, proven technology platform.

"We evaluated many different solutions and ultimately Input 1 was the only one capable of handling our digital payments securely, while providing a user-friendly premium finance experience to both our staff and our policyholders," said Sara Smith, Chief Financial Officer of ALPS Insurance. "This exclusive capability, along with Input 1's highly responsive technical support, distinguished its solution from the rest." The Input 1 SaaS ("Software-as-a-Service") and PaaS ("Payments-as-a-service") integrated platforms enable ALPS to offer more flexible payment options to its customers while streamlining the client onboarding experience and minimizing errors.

About ALPS Insurance

ALPS is the nation's largest direct writer of lawyers' malpractice insurance and is endorsed by more state bars than any other insurance company. Since 1988, ALPS has been the preeminent provider of legal malpractice insurance, with an emphasis on protection, stability, and commitment to the legal community.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading digital billing and payment solution provider to North American insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies. Our software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually. For more information, please visit input1.com.

