Inside information: Valmet confirms signing contracts for previously announced project with Arauco

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release (inside information) on October 29, 2024 at 9.00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, 2024, Valmet announced that Arauco had selected it as the supplier for a complete pulp mill including full-scope automation and flow control solutions. The new mill will be built in Inocência, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil.

Valmet now confirms that the supply contracts have been officially signed. This order will be booked in Valmet's Q4 2024 orders received. As earlier announced, the value of the order for Valmet is over EUR 1 billion.

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

