"Inside Out 2" emotes at Regal with second highest opening weekend box office total for an animated movie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inside Out 2 has secured the second highest weekend box office total for an animated movie in Regal's history. Additionally, Regal's premium screens had a record setting performance for an animated title with more people than ever choosing to see in IMAX, 4DX, and RPX formats. The movie has also seen a high amount of return visits with thousands of fans purchasing tickets to see the movie in multiple premium formats.

"Congratulations to our partners at Disney and Pixar as Inside Out 2 completely exceeded expectations bringing joy and every other emotion back to the big screen at Regal," said John Curry, Senior Vice President Commercial at Regal. "Seeing this movie in a theatre, surrounded by a community of fans experiencing the same emotions, and in this case all emotions, truly is the best way to watch a movie. And summer is only just beginning with a full slate of blockbuster films on the horizon including A Quiet Place: Day One, Despicable Me 4, Twisters, Deadpool & Wolverine, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Venom: The Last Dance to name just a few."

Regal moviegoers can also express their feelings by purchasing the exclusive Anger popcorn bucket at theatres nationwide. The collectible container will have an unfilled price of $20 or a price of $25 with a medium popcorn. Guests of the free loyalty program, Regal Crown Club, can also revisit all their emotions with special $5 tickets for all members with Regal Value Days every Tuesday.

Regal is also excited to invite families to climb aboard the Summer Movie Express to enjoy a great selection of movies every week, all summer long. During the festival, over 400 Regal theatres will offer two PG movies every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 11:00 for only $1. To see a list of participating theatres, visit the Summer Movie Express page. Tickets are available to purchase at theatre box offices and kiosks, on the mobile app, Fandango, and at REGmovies.com.

