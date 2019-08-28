Inside The Minds of Legal Consumers: Law Firms That Rely Purely on Referrals For Business Growth Should Think Again

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martindale-Avvo today published its latest research report, Hiring an Attorney: Legal Consumer Choices; Client Expectations , providing a data-backed look inside the minds of consumers for law firms looking to optimize their marketing efforts.

The report analyzes survey responses from 6,300 legal consumers across the United States and Canada about the criteria that mattered most to them when they chose an attorney.

Among the highlights from the report's findings: a solid online presence is crucial for firms looking to grow, the immediate nature of communication in today's digital world makes responding to potential clients quickly a crucial duty for attorneys, and there are significant opportunities for attorneys to grow their business beyond referrals.

Referrals Aren't Everything

Legal consumers report taking referrals into account in the early stages of their attorney searches, but very few relied solely on word-of-mouth to make a hiring decision. Rather, consumers expect easy-to-find evidence of an attorney's qualifications, skills, and client reviews to supplement referrals before making a decision.

"While some firms state that they find marketing unnecessary because they have always relied on referrals for business growth, our findings show that consumers increasingly need more than just a referral to hire an attorney," said Kelly Newcomb, Martindale-Avvo's chief marketing officer. "Abstaining from marketing initiatives—especially online marketing efforts—due to a reliance on referrals puts firms at a disadvantage, as they are likely losing out on more potential clients than they realize."

No Online Presence? No Deal

Indeed, a lack of online reviews headlines the red flags that deter clients from hiring a lawyer, with a third of surveyed consumers citing a firm's lack of online presence or online reviews as a turn-off.

"A haphazard online presence no longer flies for firms looking to grow," Newcomb said. "Consumers expect to be able to get to know a firm from its web presence, and if they can't, they'll likely move onto a firm that presents such information in a polished and easy-to-find way."

Responsiveness Matters

Legal consumers also expect quick action during the attorney search process. 22 percent of surveyed consumers hired an attorney within 1-3 days, with an additional 52 percent making a hiring decision within two weeks.

"Now more than ever, following up on leads quickly is critical — not only to beat competitors, but also to meet basic client expectations," Newcomb said.

To download the full 2019 Martindale-Avvo Hiring an Attorney Report, visit http://go.martindale.com/Hiring_Attorney_2019 .

About Martindale-Avvo

The leader in legal marketing, Martindale-Avvo comprises the online legal brands Martindale-Hubbell, Martindale-Nolo, Ngage, Avvo and Captorra — and connects attorneys with 23 million consumers monthly.

SOURCE Martindale-Avvo