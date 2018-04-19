Insight Global Announces Women's Leadership Council

ATLANTA, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a staffing and services company, is excited to announce the formation of the Insight Global Women's Leadership Council or WLC. The WLC is charged with empowering, inspiring and developing our current and future female leaders, as a supplement to other company processes focused on broader leadership development.

In some respects, the formation of the WLC merely recognizes the contributions of the many women who already serve in positions of leadership or who otherwise demonstrate leadership in the performance of their jobs. For example, approximately 47 percent of the sales leadership across the country are women, as are 46 percent of the supervisors, managers, and directors at Insight Global's corporate headquarters. However, Insight Global believes it can build upon this success by creating a group which is focused on identifying current and future female leaders and providing them additional mentoring and support to continue and further their career goals, including greater representation at the highest levels of the organization.

Currently, the WLC is comprised of 17 women in varying levels of leadership, including Regional Recruiters, Account Managers, Sales Managers, National Account Managers, Directors of Operations, Regional Managers and the Vice President of Operations. Their goal is to create opportunities to observe each other and interact with women outside of their own leadership trees through a Mentorship Program.

"Women are already leaders in business, which we see both within our organization and when working with our clients, to fulfill their staffing needs. However, women are often not adequately represented at the highest levels of leadership," noted Brindy Pickett, Regional Manager. "We think that providing additional support for women to achieve their career goals, including as members of the 'C-Suite,' is critical to ensuring that we have the best leadership in the industry. It is not enough that women have always been sought after for advancement at IG – the question is, what have we done to prepare them and set them up for success at every level of the organization? We want to do more to recognize the challenges and successes of women and to ensure that they are connected with other leaders, both men, and women, throughout the company. The WLC is set to lead the way."

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specializes in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Insight Global completes more than 33,000 placements annually in short-term, long-term, contract-to-hire, and direct placement positions through our network of more than 43 regional offices across the U.S. and Canada. The company has been ranked one of the fastest growing staffing firms for the past 10 consecutive years and named the 3rd largest IT staffing firm in America by Staffing Industry Analysts for three consecutive years. We offer unmatched customer service by developing an in-depth understanding of client needs, providing qualified professionals, and tailoring managed services solutions for large projects, which allows clients to focus on expanding their business and achieving their goals.

