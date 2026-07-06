Insight Global Expands Workforce to Meet Surging Demand for AI Infrastructure and Enterprise Transformation

Over 1,700 hires planned in 2026 as company defies industry hiring slowdown

ATLANTA, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a talent, consulting, and AI company, will hire more than 1,700 full-time employees in 2026 as demand continues to grow for technical talent and AI transformation.

The planned hiring investment spans consulting, technical delivery, sales, recruiting, and corporate operations and will support the company's increasing AI engagements, including multiple projects supporting the nation's largest AI infrastructure developments.

The talent, consulting, and AI company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

"For 25 years, we've been finding the right people to solve hard problems," said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global. "Today, one of the hardest problems in business is unlocking real value from AI. You can't outsource transformation to software. You need people who know how to build and run it. We're investing in our workforce so we can keep helping our customers move faster while creating meaningful career opportunities for thousands of people."

This workforce expansion reflects the continued momentum across Insight Global's AI and talent strategy, with the recent announcement of IG Labs – its AI services and products practice – and the launch of its Solutions Associates Program, which provides a pipeline of early-career talent to support customers across respective industries.

"The biggest differentiator in the AI space is access to people who know how to implement it. By investing in new talent across consulting, delivery, and engineering, we're giving customers the expertise they need to accelerate faster," said Cillian Maher, President of Insight Global's Consulting division.

This hiring expansion comes at a time when other companies and competitors are slowing or pausing hiring. While others are recalibrating, Insight Global is building to meet the demand it's seeing. Overall demand for Insight Global is up 15% year over year, with AI-specific demand increasing 136% in early 2026.

Even as AI reshapes the future of work, Insight Global remains committed to its purpose of developing its people personally, professionally, and financially so they can Be the Light to the world around them. The company's continued investment reflects its belief that technology creates greater opportunity when paired with exceptional people.

For more information about Insight Global's current open positions, visit here.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a talent, consulting, and AI company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

SOURCE Insight Global