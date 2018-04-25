Insight Global Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE for the Second Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a staffing and services company, has been named as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE for the second consecutive year.

The ranking considered input from more than 51,000 employees in the Consulting & Professional Services sector. Great Place to Work, a research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 50 elements of team member experiences on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, employee belief that their work is impactful and whether employees feel that their work is meaningful. Rankings were based on employee experiences, regardless of positions or titles.

"We are so excited and honored that our people see Insight Global as a great place to work and launch a career," Bert Bean, CEO. "Our mission is to serve and develop our people and help them become successful professionally, personally and financially."

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specializes in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Insight Global completes more than 33,000 placements annually in short-term, long-term, contract-to-hire and direct placement positions through our network of more than 43 regional offices across the U.S. and Canada. The company has been ranked one of the fastest-growing staffing firms for the past 10 consecutive years and named the third-largest IT staffing firm in America by Staffing Industry Analysts for three consecutive years. We offer unmatched customer service by developing an in-depth understanding of client needs, providing qualified professionals and tailoring managed services solutions for large projects, which allows clients to focus on expanding their business and achieving their goals.

Great Place to Work bases its Best Workplaces rankings on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 51,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in Consulting & Professional Services. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

