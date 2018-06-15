Insight Global's Bert Bean Ranked on Comparably's 2018 Best CEOs for Women List

ATLANTA, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global's CEO, Bert Bean, was ranked 3rd on Comparably's 2018 list of the Best CEOs for Women. Honorees consist of the CEOs that had the highest scores, as rated by their female employees on Comparably.com.

"The women in this company are amazing," Bert Bean, CEO. "It's been that way since the beginning. Whether it's in leadership, sales, or recruiting roles, they dominate. My job is to make sure they have all the support and opportunities possible to expand their talents and achieve their career goals. They make that job easy for me."

Bean had an average score of 95 percent from female Insight Global employees. This award is part of Comparably's "Best Of" lists, which are derived from anonymous ratings provided by employees on Comparably.com between May 23, 2017 and May 23, 2018.

The list can be viewed at: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/06/best-ceos-women-costco-microsoft-insight-global/672997002

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specializes in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Insight Global completes more than 33,000 placements annually in short-term, long-term, contract-to-hire, and direct placement positions through our network of more than 43 regional offices across the U.S. and Canada. The company has been ranked one of the fastest growing staffing firms for the past 10 consecutive years, and named the 3rd largest IT staffing firm in America by Staffing Industry Analysts for three consecutive years. We offer unmatched customer service by developing an in-depth understanding of client needs, providing qualified professionals, and tailoring managed services solutions for large projects, which allows clients to focus on expanding their business and achieving their goals.

