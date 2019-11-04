Insight Service Group (ISG) Announces Acquisition of Archangel Investigations

DANVERS, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Service Group (ISG) announced today that it has acquired Archangel Investigations, based in California, to further complement and expand its investigative services platform. Together, ISG and Archangel will provide a more expansive and integrated suite of investigative and medical management services to the insurance industry. The transaction was completed at the close of business on October 31, 2019. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Archangel CEO, Michael Clarke states, "We are looking forward to joining the ISG family and leveraging their industry expertise and national scale to continue to deliver high quality services to our clients". Founded in Los Angeles, CA, Archangel has been providing investigative, fraud detection, and claim mitigation services to the insurance industry for over 23 years.

ISG Chairman and CEO, Bob Reardon states, "The talent and passion of Archangel's employees have driven their success – just like ISG. We are excited to be working with the Archangel management team and their hard working, committed fraud professionals. We welcome them to the ISG family."

About Insight Service Group (ISG)

ISG is a national market leader and industry pioneer delivering a unique suite of medical and fraud management insurance services. Our organization is comprised of three major business units: Investigative and SIU Management Solutions, IME and Peer Review Services, and Record Retrieval Services. Together, ISG services over 24,000 insurance and claim colleagues across the insurance industry. Since 1995, ISG's team of nearly 1,000 trusted professionals have supported our clients across the United States.

