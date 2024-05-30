ISG Expands Presence with Third South Dakota Office

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG, a leading architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm, continues its strategic growth in South Dakota with the opening of a new office in Dakota Dunes, just months after establishing a presence in Pierre. This expansion enhances ISG's ability to serve communities across South Dakota, and the broader Siouxland region encompassing Iowa and Nebraska.

ISG is currently engaged in several projects and partnerships in Dakota Dunes while the local team enhances the firm's specialized expertise in refrigeration and industrial food experience. The firm is eager to bring value to local municipalities through ISG's commitment to providing on-call engineering professionals who offer essential services that support daily operations and long-term infrastructure needs.

The expansion represents a meaningful milestone in ISG's growth. CEO Lynn Bruns is enthusiastic about continuing the firm's momentum in South Dakota, "Our proximity will support the diverse opportunities in the southeast part of the state. We are actively seeking opportunities to grow within the industrial market, driving our commitment to meet the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders. Our services will bolster existing community initiatives and amenities across the Siouxland."

With a network of locations throughout the Midwest, ISG is well-positioned to deliver a vast knowledge base, expanded capacity, and a high level of creativity. This benefits a diverse range of clients, including government entities, developers, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations.

"We are grateful for ISG's confidence in our Siouxland community and look forward to working with their team of professionals to develop a vision and workable plans for our tri-state region," says Chris McGowan, President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative.

ISG comprises professionals from institutions such as the South Dakota State University, Southeast Technical College, and Dordt University. Dedicated to investing in local graduates and actively recruiting top talent to drive innovation and excellence, the company is planning for growth in all South Dakota offices, including Dakota Dunes. ISG is committed to fostering positive change and tailoring its services to meet the unique needs of Siouxland communities, striving to make tomorrow better than today.

A formal ribbon cutting and open house is planned for August 22, 2024.

ISG, a 100% ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 50 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 500+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and Arkansas, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.



