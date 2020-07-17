Insight Service Group (ISG) Announces the Acquisition of iUnlimited Inc.

DANVERS, Mass., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Service Group (ISG) announced today that it has acquired iUnlimited Inc., based out of California, to further complement and expand its investigative services platform. Together, ISG and iUnlimited will provide a more expansive and integrated combination of fraud, medical and record management solutions to the insurance industry. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ISG Chairman and CEO, Bob Reardon states, "I've always been impressed by iUnlimited's marketplace leadership, innovation and customer focus. We are excited to be working with the iUnlimited management team and their 220 hard working, committed fraud professionals. We welcome them to the ISG family."

iUnlimited Inc. President, Keith Jacobs and CSO, Jeff Walters state, "We are looking forward to working with the dedicated and talented team at ISG, and see this as a great opportunity for our staff and clients, while leveraging ISG's industry expertise and national scale to continue to deliver high quality services to our clients." Founded in 2004, iUnlimited has been providing investigative, fraud detection, and claim mitigation services to the insurance industry for over 16 years, through its nationwide network of field investigative staff.

About Insight Service Group (ISG)

ISG is a national market leader and industry pioneer delivering a unique combination of fraud, medical and record management solutions. With over twenty-five years of experience, we have a comprehensive understanding of the industry and the opportunities and challenges facing our clients. ISG has fostered collaborative and strategic relationships with our clients working in tandem to create impactful solutions and build partnerships based on trust, innovation, experience and accountability. We offer targeted programs that are adaptable to specific client needs that result in a reduction in unnecessary losses typically from fraudulent claim activity or inflated claim losses. ISG services over 52,000 insurance and claim colleagues across the industry.

