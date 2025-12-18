ISG Brings Full-Service Design Expertise to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG, a nationally recognized architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm, is expanding its footprint in Ohio with the opening of a new Columbus office. With more than 50 projects already completed across the state, this strategic move strengthens ISG's ability to serve existing clients while creating opportunities to reach new clients.

ISG is located in the lively Bridge Park district.

This location positions ISG to accelerate across key market sectors, including commercial, industrial, residential, recreation, and water infrastructure, while leveraging its multidisciplinary expertise in 12 practice groups. "Our clients have expressed a desire for ISG's presence in Ohio," said Spencer Pech, PE, office leader and civil engineer. "This new location allows us to collaborate locally and strengthen partnerships that have been years in the making."

Located in lively Bridge Park, the new office is centered in a 30-acre destination in the Columbus area that reflects ISG's energy and collaborative culture. "Bridge Park is the perfect setting for ISG," Pech noted. "It is central, connected, and aligns with the innovation and energy we bring to each project."

Expansion is also about people. Alexus Underwood is a local resident who recently joined ISG as a growth strategist. "Being a part of the design community here for the last decade makes this moment surreal," said Underwood. "People want to join organizations that respond to clients and communities with creativity and care. That's the nature of our business, and I'm excited to share it."

ISG plans to tap into the region's strong talent pipeline, partnering with universities such as The Ohio State University and its Knowlton School, University of Cincinnati, Case Western Reserve University, and Miami University to attract top graduates in engineering, architecture, and design. "Columbus offers incredible talent," Underwood noted. "We're already seeing significant interest from creative problem-solvers in the architecture and engineering industry who are eager to help grow this office."

ISG offers comprehensive expertise in horizontal projects such as site development and roadways and vertical projects including park buildings, apartments, and office towers. The firm's approach centers on listening first and responding with empathetic, community-focused design, a commitment that clients continue to notice.

ISG, a 100% ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 50 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 600+ professionals in offices in Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

