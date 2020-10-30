Insight Service Group (ISG) Announces the Acquisition of Social Detection LLC

This acquisition further complements and expands ISG's Social Media Technology platform. Tweet this

Social Detection Inc. Co-CEO, Michael Petrie and Co-CEO, Scott Catron state, "We are thrilled to join the dedicated and talented team at ISG and see this as a great opportunity for our team and our clients. The combination of industry leading, anti-fraud detection technology and ISG's industry expertise and national scale will allow us to continue to deliver high quality technology enabled services to our clients." Social Detection has been providing a wide variety of Actionable Intelligence gathering solutions, fraud detection, and claim mitigation services to the insurance industry for over 5 years.

About Insight Service Group (ISG)

ISG is a national market leader and technology driven service provider delivering a unique combination of investigation, medical, and record management as well as legal investigation solutions that offer claim and litigation support to both insurance and legal communities. ISG provides services to insurance carriers, fortune 500 companies, third party administrators, risk management communities and legal defense firms. With over twenty-five years of experience and a comprehensive understanding of the industry challenges, ISG offers targeted, adaptable programs that result in a reduction in unnecessary losses typically from fraudulent claim activity or inflated claim losses. ISG services over 52,000 insurance and claim colleagues and over 20,000 lawyers across the industry. We create impactful solutions and build partnerships based on trust, innovation, experience and accountability.

