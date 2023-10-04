InsightRX to Present Multiple Studies Demonstrating Advances in Precision Medicine at IDWeek 2023

Recent research highlights the potential for model-informed precision dosing to improve patient safety, enhance clinical practice and reduce the cost of care

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX – which provides cloud-based precision medicine software to optimize treatment decisions – today announced that results of several studies analyzing the use of its software for model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) will be presented at IDWeek 2023, October 11-15 in Boston. Three distinct studies aim to spotlight data and analysis of antibiotic therapeutic drug monitoring, highlighting the potential for precision medicine enabled by InsightRX solutions to improve patient safety, enhance clinical practice, and reduce the cost of care.

Highly effective antibiotics, such as aminoglycosides and vancomycin, are widely used in hospitals to treat infections, yet they present unique dosing and monitoring challenges for clinicians. Dosing levels outside the target range for individual patients can cause nephrotoxicity, leading to worsening patient conditions, longer hospital stays, and higher costs of care. Nearly a half-million patients are impacted by acute kidney injuries (AKIs) in the U.S. each year, costing the nation's healthcare system $4.7 billion to $24.0 billion annually, research shows.

"We're thrilled to share our latest research in model-informed precision dosing at IDWeek," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and cofounder of InsightRX. "Building upon these results and the numerous other studies we conduct, we hope to improve clinical outcomes and operational efficiency while reducing costs associated with AKIs for health systems."

The InsightRX team will present and host poster sessions focused on precision dosing for the treatment of infectious diseases:

" Age and Body Mass Index Impact Optimal Vancomycin Model Selection for Bayesian Dosing: Results from a Large Multi-Site Retrospective Study of Adult Patients," presented by Maria-Stephanie Hughes , PharmD, Clinical Applications Specialist, and Tiffany Lee , PharmD, Clinical Applications Specialist, InsightRX.

presented by , PharmD, Clinical Applications Specialist, and , PharmD, Clinical Applications Specialist, InsightRX. " Can Aminoglycoside Dosing Be Improved Through Use of Pharmacokinetic Models from Other Aminoglycosides?" poster session presented by Jonathan Faldasz , PharmD, BCPS, and Jasmine Hughes , PhD, Director of Data Science, InsightRX.

poster session presented by , PharmD, BCPS, and , PhD, Director of Data Science, InsightRX. "Multisite Analysis of Vancomycin Predictions in a Bayesian Software in Patients With and Without Acute Kidney Injury in Adult and Pediatric Patients," poster session presented by Maria-Stephanie Hughes , PharmD, Clinical Applications Specialist, and Jasmine Hughes , PhD, Director of Data Science, InsightRX.

The studies were informed by InsightRX's cloud-based, AI-powered platform, which equips clinicians with intuitive and efficient tools that expedite the identification and optimization of dosage regimens, simplify report generation, fine-tune best practices, and facilitate continuous policy and protocol improvements.

About InsightRX

‍ InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed cloud-based applications for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow.

