Insilico Medicine Announces Industry's First Longevity Board to Accelerate AI-Driven Aging Research for Drug Discovery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", 3696.HK), a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotechnology company, today announced the strategic formation of the industry's first Longevity Board (Board). The initiative provides scientific oversight and strategic guidance for AI-enabled aging research and drug discovery, accelerating the development of therapeutics that target the fundamental biological processes of aging and advancing a shift from reactive disease care to proactive healthspan and peakspan extension. The Board will oversee the work in life models, biomarkers of aging, identification of dual-purpose targets implicated in aging, longevity and disease, and clinical development validating the effects of therapeutics on the hallmarks of aging using biomarkers and foundation models.

Bridging Big Pharma and Longevity Science

The initial board is composed of high-profile scientists involved in aging and disease research including:

Longevity Board Chairman: Andrew Adams, PhD, Group Vice President of Molecular Discovery at Eli Lilly and Company

Michael Levitt, PhD, 2013 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Insilico SAB Member since 2014

Denitsa Milanova, PhD, Founder and CEO of Medici Therapeutics, Insilico Board of Directors

Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Co-CEO of Insilico Medicine, Insilico Board of Directors

Feng Ren, PhD, Co-CEO of Insilico Medicine, Insilico Board of Directors

C.Y. Leung, PhD, Healthcare Partner, Value Partners, Insilico Board of Directors

Leading the Board as Chairman is Andrew Adams, Group Vice President of Molecular Discovery at Lilly. Dr. Adams' appointment bridges the critical gap between cutting-edge longevity science and large-scale pharmaceutical development.

As a recognized visionary in drug modality innovation, Dr. Adams captured the industry's attention at the 11th and 12th Aging Research and Drug Discovery (ARDD). His keynote, "GLP-1s: The World's First Longevity Drug?", crystallized the emerging role of metabolic regulators in longevity and aligns seamlessly with Insilico's vision to extend healthy, productive life through dual-purpose therapeutics.

As Chairman, Dr. Adams' deep expertise in genetic medicine design and large-scale R&D operations will provide Insilico with the "Big Pharma" perspective necessary to transition experimental longevity compounds into commercially viable medicines. By integrating his strategic insights into Insilico's generative AI platform, the Board aims to accelerate the transition of experimental longevity compounds into commercially viable, high-impact medicines that can be integrated into mainstream healthcare systems.

The New Wave of Longevity Research

While longevity research has recently become a global trend, the field is not new. As early as the 1990s, early pioneers sought to target aging directly, exploring approaches such as telomerase activation, stem cell biology, alongside other promising hypotheses.

Today, a new generation of longevity biotech companies has emerged with a more pragmatic, clinically grounded strategy. Rather than pursuing "anti-aging" therapies head-on, they focus on diseases closely linked to aging—such as obesity, muscle atrophy, metabolic disorders, fibrosis, anemia, and cancer. The strategy is to develop drugs for these indications first, and then expand their potential application to broader aging-related interventions.

Insilico Medicine stands at the forefront of this new wave. By leveraging generative AI, Insilico identifies dual-purpose targets positioned at the critical intersection of chronic disease and biological aging. This approach allows the company to develop therapeutics that not only address immediate clinical needs but also modulate the underlying biological processes of aging, effectively bridging the gap between treating disease and extending healthspan.

A Decade of Commitment to Longevity Science

"Longevity science has matured enormously since Alex and I began working together over a decade ago. What excites me most about this Board is the combination of rigorous biological insight with the kind of large-scale computational power that can actually move the needle, "said Michael Levitt, PhD, 2013 Nobel Prize laureate in Chemistry. "Aging is not a single problem — it is a deeply interconnected web of molecular and cellular processes, and only by targeting that complexity systematically, with AI tools sophisticated enough to map it, do we have a realistic chance of extending not just lifespan but healthspan. I am proud to be part of an effort that is serious, scientifically grounded, and ambitious enough to matter."

Longevity has been central to Insilico's mission since its inception. The company's journey gained industry notice in 2015 at the NVIDIA GTC conference, where Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO of Insilico, challenged the tech world with a provocative question: "Can NVIDIA cure aging?" . Insilico Medicine scientists published over 50 research papers related to aging and longevity research, biomarkers of aging, therapeutic targets and therapeutics implicated in aging, longevity and disease.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend healthy longevity to people on the planet. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma.AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com

SOURCE Insilico Medicine