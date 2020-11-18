InSite Property Group Acquires Self Storage Plus in Lanham, Maryland

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its fast-growing portfolio, InSite Property Group is pleased to announce the acquisition and pending renovation of Self Storage Plus in the Washington, D.C., metro.

Adding to its fast-growing portfolio, InSite Property Group is pleased to announce the acquisition and pending renovation of Self Storage Plus in the Washington, D.C., metro.

The store, located at 10108 Greenbelt Rd in Lanham, Maryland, will be operated by InSite's wholly owned management firm and rebranded as SecureSpace Lanham. This property offers 100,000 square feet of climate-controlled and drive-up storage space, as well as outdoor boat and RV parking. Visible from the intersection of Greenbelt Rd. and Good Luck Rd., through which over 40,000 cars pass each day, SecureSpace Lanham is positioned amidst extensive residential redevelopment and a quarter-mile from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center - the area's chief economic driver.

A significant renovation is slated for the property's appearance and infrastructure. New signage, landscaping, paint, asphalt, and lighting will transform the exterior. The leasing office will be replaced with SecureSpace's signature lounge layout, free WiFi will be provided throughout, and security systems upgraded to the latest technology.

InSite's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions Nathan McElmurry notes, "We are pleased to announce our first SecureSpace store in the D.C. area. This property has no direct competitors and the renovation will serve the needs of the substantial residential growth taking place in the immediate area."

SecureSpace Lanham is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has 25 stores operating and under construction. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

Contact:

Jake McMillan

(866) 521-8292

[email protected]

https://insitepg.com

Related Images

insite-property-group-acquires.jpg

InSite Property Group Acquires Self Storage Plus in Lanham, Maryland

Adding to its fast-growing portfolio, InSite Property Group is pleased to announce the acquisition and pending renovation of Self Storage Plus in the Washington, D.C., metro.

Related Links

InSite Property Group

SecureSpace

SOURCE InSite Property Group

Related Links

https://insitepg.com

