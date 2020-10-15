InSite Property Group Acquires Whitney 19 Self Storage in Clearwater, Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its fast-growing portfolio, InSite Property Group is pleased to announce the acquisition and pending renovation of Whitney 19 Self Storage located at 16809 US Hwy 19 in Clearwater, Florida.

The store, which will be operated by InSite's wholly owned management firm SecureSpace, will be rebranded as SecureSpace Clearwater. This property offers 70,000 square feet of ground-floor self-storage space with both climate-controlled and drive-up units, RV parking, and office space. Directly accessible from U.S. Highway 19, SecureSpace Clearwater is well-positioned less than three miles from the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

InSite is investing in significant upgrades and renovations to the location including updating the leasing office with an amenity-rich lounge, installing free WiFi, deploying a state-of-the-art security monitoring system, and offering access to boxes and moving supplies for purchase. The store will also undergo infrastructure modernization including brand new roofing, signage, paint, asphalt, landscaping, and a new website offering an optional contactless move-in process.

InSite's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, Nathan McElmurry, notes, "SecureSpace is open for business in Clearwater. We were thrilled to work with Michael Mele & Luke Elliott at Cushman & Wakefield to make this deal happen. We're investing heavily in the store to make it even more welcoming and professional for our customers - one that we're proud to call SecureSpace Clearwater. We invite you to come and see the difference by visiting us in person or online at SecureSpace.com."

SecureSpace Clearwater is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space and experience an easy, Contact Free Self Move-In process by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a fully integrated developer, owner, and operator, InSite Property Group currently has 25 stores operating and under construction. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self-storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

Contact:

Jake McMillan

(866) 521-8292

[email protected]

https://insitepg.com

Related Links

InSite Property Group

SecureSpace

SOURCE InSite Property Group