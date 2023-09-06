Insitu Announces Kinetic Capability for the Integrator Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS)

BINGEN, Wash., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insitu, A Boeing Company, announced a munitions program for its Integrator UAS, which adds a highly sought-after strike capability to the platform's unmatched payload portfolio and class-leading 24-hour flight endurance.

Insitu collaborated with multiple weapons developers and U.S. Government agencies to enable the Integrator to deliver miniature, precision munitions and guide them to their targets. During September 2021, the RQ-21 Blackjack variant of the Integrator successfully delivered various inert kinetic payloads for a U.S. Navy test program. Testing of additional munitions remains underway.

"Based on global events and the evolution of the modern battlefield, Insitu's customers are demanding a kinetic strike capability," said Vice President of Global Growth Abigail Denburg. "To meet this demand, we are actively partnering to test a variety of kinetic capabilities for the Integrator UAS, which will shorten the time from detection and identification to execution," said Denburg.

Integrator's unique modular design enables it to carry multiple payloads during the same mission. It is a NATO Class 1 Small UAS (DoD Group 3 UAS) that carries up to 25 percent of its maximum gross takeoff weight as payloads distributed among its nose, payload bay, two wing trays, and two wing-mounted hardpoints. The nose is typically equipped with one of several intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) turrets while the payload bay typically carries a synthetic aperture radar, a wide-area motion imagery sensor, a wide area maritime surveillance sensor, a communications relay payload, or one of several signals intelligence/electronic warfare payloads, which can be easily swapped in the field using common hand tools. Each of the munitions were developed as modular, self-contained payload bays that include the weapon(s) and the stores management system.

"This modular capability builds on Integrator's unique design and enables our end users to easily transition between kinetic and non-kinetic missions" added Denburg.

Insitu will showcase some of these capabilities at MSPO in Kielce, Poland from September 5-8 and at DSEI in London, England from September 12-15.

With three decades of experience, more than 3,500 uncrewed aircraft manufactured to date, and more than 1.4 million operational flight hours, Insitu continues to deliver the most advanced capabilities available to our global customer base in more than 35 countries and counting. Visit Insitu.com to learn more about the most capable, reliable, and combat-proven NATO Class 1 Small UAS on the planet.

