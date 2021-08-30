Insomnia Cookies Celebrates Back To Campus with limited-time-only Breakfast-Inspired Cookies and Sweet Freedom Sweepstakes

Everything Bagel – Everything you love about bagels – poppyseeds, onion – but make it a cookie. Hold the schmear.

– Everything you love about bagels – poppyseeds, onion – but make it a cookie. Hold the schmear. Cinnamon Bun – Creamy cinnamon chips and cinnamon swirled with dreamy cream cheese drops, so good you'll think it's the real thing.

– Creamy cinnamon chips and cinnamon swirled with dreamy cream cheese drops, so good you'll think it's the real thing. Cereal N Milk Cookie (PJ Party Special launching 9/13) - This cookie comes straight from Insomnia's experimental CookieLab , made with Fruity PebblesⓇ cereal, marshmallows, and white chocolate chips in a brown butter cookie.

Save The Date - Insomnia's annual PJ Party is coming back

With school back in session, Insomnia Cookies is gearing up for its annual PJ Party on Monday, September 13, at each of the brand's 200+ locations throughout the country. So, save the date, grab your favorite PJs and get ready for some sweet deals, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sweet Freedom Sweepstakes

For students looking to celebrate their newly-found sweet freedom, Insomnia Cookies is holding a sweetstakes between 8/16 and 9/13, where one lucky winner will get the Grand Prize of a $1,000 Insomnia Gift Card, Milk Pong table, and an Insomnia PJ Onesie. Five winners will get a $250 Insomnia Cookie Gift Card and an Insomnia PJ Onesie to throw their very own PJ Party. To enter and learn more details, visit here .

Download Images Here

To find out if you're within the delivery radius, enter your address into the location finder on Insomnia's website. Local delivery is available until 12 a.m. or later, and stores are open for walk-in or pick-up until 1 a.m. or later for most locations.

SOURCE Insomnia Cookies