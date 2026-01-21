Insomnia Cookies Launches First-Ever Pop-Up Date Night Reservations, Plus New Valentine's Day Cookies & Dips of Your Dreams

Insomniacs can snag a reservation for their sweetheart and indulge in warm, delicious seasonal treats

PHILADEPHIA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Insomnia Cookies is proving the quickest way to someone's heart is warm, delicious cookies by offering couples exclusive dine-in reservations at select bakeries. Turning late night cravings into the ultimate date night hot spot, Insomnia's first-ever limited reservations are available now exclusively to Insomnia Rewards members on the Insomnia Cookies website for Thursday, February 12 and Friday, February 13 from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. local time.

Insomnia Rewards members can make it official now to secure their reservation, while spots last. The late-night bakery will offer lovebirds the ultimate date night package with a $30 pre-fixed menu of Insomnia's most indulgent offerings:

One (1) 6-Pack of cookies

Three (3) dipping sauces (Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, and Caramel)

Two (2) bottles of milk

Insomniacs are encouraged to secure reservations fast in the following markets across the United States and Canada: Atlanta, GA; Baton Rouge, LA; Brooklyn, NY; Cherry Hill, NJ; Chicago, IL; College Station, TX; Columbia, SC: Detroit, MI; Durham, NC; Henderson, NV; Houston, TX; Knoxville, TN; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; Ottawa, CN; Philadelphia, PA; Richardson, TX; San Antonio, TX; Wynwood, FL.

"As the late-night bakery known for delivering warm, delicious cookies, Insomnia is excited to introduce our in-store Valentine's Day reservations in honor of one of the most indulgent times of the year," said Seth Berkowitz, CEO and Founder of Insomnia Cookies. "We look forward to sharing our love for warm cookies with our Insomniacs to continue creating meaningful connections with consumers rooted in insatiable cravings."

Love at First Bite

Of course, no Valentine's Day would be complete without sweet treats to match. To celebrate the season of love, Insomnia is rolling out three new limited-edition Valentine's Day dips:

Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate and Caramel Dips – Turning up the indulgence this Valentine's Day, Insomnia Cookies is serving up three seriously swoon-worthy dips. Perfect for dunking, drizzling and double-dipping, these decadent additions take warm cookies to the next level, making every bite a little sweeter (and a lot more fun). Available starting Feb. 9 in-store while supplies last.

In addition to the new dips, Insomnia will offer Valentine's-inspired treats including:

Red Velvet Classic – Your favorite is BACK for Valentine's Day. A luscious Red Velvet cookie, packed with rich chunks of cream cheese icing. Available starting Jan. 27 while supplies last.

– Your favorite is BACK for Valentine's Day. A luscious Red Velvet cookie, packed with rich chunks of cream cheese icing. Red Velvet Cookies 'N Cream Brookie – Two icons fell in love. A Red Velvet cookie baked on top of a Brookie base filled with cream cheese chips and topped with crushed chocolate sandwich cookies. Available starting Jan. 27 while supplies last.

– Two icons fell in love. A Red Velvet cookie baked on top of a Brookie base filled with cream cheese chips and topped with crushed chocolate sandwich cookies. Chocolate Covered Strawberry Classic – A Valentine's Day classic turned totally craveable. This sweet strawberry cookie is loaded with strawberry-infused cranberry bits and Hershey's® Mini Kisses Chocolate. Available starting Jan. 27 while supplies last.

– A Valentine's Day classic turned totally craveable. This sweet strawberry cookie is loaded with strawberry-infused cranberry bits and Hershey's® Mini Kisses Chocolate. Red Velvet Cheesecake Classic - A leveled-up take on our Red Velvet cookie, made extra indulgent with mini cream cheese chips and filled with a cheesecake center. Available starting Feb. 13 at select bakeries while supplies last.

- A leveled-up take on our Red Velvet cookie, made extra indulgent with mini cream cheese chips and filled with a cheesecake center. Ghirardelli® Chocolate Lava Cake Classic – A deluxe rich chocolate cookie dough mixed with Ghirardelli® semi-sweet chocolate chips, Ghirardelli® cocoa powder, and loaded with a Ghirardelli® chocolate filling. Available starting Feb. 13 while supplies last.

A Batch Made in Heaven

For Insomniacs that didn't manage to snag a reservation, Insomnia is offering a Cherub Chunk 12-pack starting Friday, Feb. 13 while supplies last. The exclusive limited-time Cherub Chunk gift box includes a classic 12-pack of your choice in Valentine's themed packaging and Cherub Chunk plushie serving major cupid energy.

To find your nearest Insomnia Cookies Valentine's Day reservation, new seasonal flavors and more please visit www.InsomniaCookies.com.

