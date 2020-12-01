Insomnia Cookies Celebrates National Cookie Day All Week With In-store, Delivery, And Nationwide Shipping Deals

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the crave-worthy cookie company known for delivering late-night warm, delicious cookies, is offering can't-miss deals for National Cookie Day. As one of the biggest days of the year for cookie-lovers, Insomnia is celebrating the monumental day all week with mouth-watering deals everyone can enjoy, no matter where they are celebrating in the country.

To kick off the season, Insomnia's CookieLab created special holiday cookies for Insomniacs everywhere: Candy Cane, Spicy Hot Cocoa, and Hot Cinnamon Whiskey. Holiday cookies will be available for a limited time at all Insomnia locations and through nationwide shipping.

National Cookie Day Deals:

All week long ( November 30-December 6 ):

Flash deals all week long leading up to National Cookie Day. Visit Insomnia's website or social channels daily to see the current offer.



December 4 through December 6



Free classic cookie in-store or add it to any delivery (no purchase necessary)





Free delivery with code COOKIEYAY





12 pack of classic cookies for $15





20% off all nationwide shipping and Insomnia gear with code SWEETESTGIFT

*Delivery minimum applies.

Each Hot Cinnamon "Whiskey" cookie contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. The Mudslide and Peanut Butter Old Fashioned cookies contain artificial alcohol flavoring and contain 0.0% alcohol by volume.

National Cookie Day & Holiday Gift Images Here

It's been a tough year, and now more than ever, Insomnia Cookies knows everyone needs some extra cheer. To make this time of year brighter, Insomnia launched a new holiday website, SendCookies.com , featuring their new line of limited-edition holiday cookies and gifts, and dessert-inspired gear, making it easier than ever to send cookies this season.

Find the perfect gift for cookie-lovers on your list:

Boozy Bites: Insomnia's take on three popular cocktails is a flavored cookie trio featuring The Mudslide, Peanut Butter Old Fashioned, and Hot Cinnamon "Whiskey" paired with three stainless steel shot glasses.

Holiday DIY Kit: DIY Cookie Kits are 100% more fun than decking any halls during the holidays. Insomnia's version includes 15 blank cookie canvases (Sugar and Snickerdoodle), 4 gel icing tubes in various holiday colors, 2 cups of buttercream frosting, and sprinkles.

Eat It 2020 Kit: Sendoff this most memorable year on a sweet note by decorating a dozen Classic cookies with 2020-themed images, a tube of purple gel icing, 2 cups of buttercream frosting, and sprinkles.

Ugly Sweater Pack: Slip that beverage into something a little more seasonal and get a dozen Classic cookies while you're at it.

Secret Santa Pack : Rock their Secret Santa socks off by giving them a pair of actual socks and a dozen of our delicious Classic cookies.

Don't forget to check out Insomnia's brand-new dessert-inspired gear through SendCookies.com . Insomnia gifts will be available online for nationwide shipping throughout the holiday season while supplies last.

To keep up-to-date on the latest from the CookieLab and National Cookie Day specials, follow Insomnia Cookies on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter, and TikTok. To place an order for local cookie delivery or nationwide shipping, visit www.insomniacookies.com. Local delivery is available until 12 a.m., and stores are open until 1 a.m. or later for most locations.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA and New York, NY. Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today with more than 175 nationwide locations and growing, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies and sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping.

