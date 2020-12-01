Insomnia Cookies Celebrates National Cookie Day All Week With In-store, Delivery, And Nationwide Shipping Deals
To sweeten the day, Insomnia launches a holiday gifting website to send cheer anywhere in the country
PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the crave-worthy cookie company known for delivering late-night warm, delicious cookies, is offering can't-miss deals for National Cookie Day. As one of the biggest days of the year for cookie-lovers, Insomnia is celebrating the monumental day all week with mouth-watering deals everyone can enjoy, no matter where they are celebrating in the country.
To kick off the season, Insomnia's CookieLab created special holiday cookies for Insomniacs everywhere: Candy Cane, Spicy Hot Cocoa, and Hot Cinnamon Whiskey. Holiday cookies will be available for a limited time at all Insomnia locations and through nationwide shipping.
National Cookie Day Deals:
- All week long (November 30-December 6):
- Flash deals all week long leading up to National Cookie Day. Visit Insomnia's website or social channels daily to see the current offer.
- December 4 through December 6
- Free classic cookie in-store or add it to any delivery (no purchase necessary)
- Free delivery with code COOKIEYAY
- 12 pack of classic cookies for $15
- 20% off all nationwide shipping and Insomnia gear with code SWEETESTGIFT
*Delivery minimum applies.
Each Hot Cinnamon "Whiskey" cookie contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. The Mudslide and Peanut Butter Old Fashioned cookies contain artificial alcohol flavoring and contain 0.0% alcohol by volume.
It's been a tough year, and now more than ever, Insomnia Cookies knows everyone needs some extra cheer. To make this time of year brighter, Insomnia launched a new holiday website, SendCookies.com, featuring their new line of limited-edition holiday cookies and gifts, and dessert-inspired gear, making it easier than ever to send cookies this season.
Find the perfect gift for cookie-lovers on your list:
- Boozy Bites: Insomnia's take on three popular cocktails is a flavored cookie trio featuring The Mudslide, Peanut Butter Old Fashioned, and Hot Cinnamon "Whiskey" paired with three stainless steel shot glasses.
- Holiday DIY Kit: DIY Cookie Kits are 100% more fun than decking any halls during the holidays. Insomnia's version includes 15 blank cookie canvases (Sugar and Snickerdoodle), 4 gel icing tubes in various holiday colors, 2 cups of buttercream frosting, and sprinkles.
- Eat It 2020 Kit: Sendoff this most memorable year on a sweet note by decorating a dozen Classic cookies with 2020-themed images, a tube of purple gel icing, 2 cups of buttercream frosting, and sprinkles.
- Ugly Sweater Pack: Slip that beverage into something a little more seasonal and get a dozen Classic cookies while you're at it.
- Secret Santa Pack: Rock their Secret Santa socks off by giving them a pair of actual socks and a dozen of our delicious Classic cookies.
Don't forget to check out Insomnia's brand-new dessert-inspired gear through SendCookies.com. Insomnia gifts will be available online for nationwide shipping throughout the holiday season while supplies last.
To keep up-to-date on the latest from the CookieLab and National Cookie Day specials, follow Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. To place an order for local cookie delivery or nationwide shipping, visit www.insomniacookies.com. Local delivery is available until 12 a.m., and stores are open until 1 a.m. or later for most locations.
About Insomnia Cookies
Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA and New York, NY. Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today with more than 175 nationwide locations and growing, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies and sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping.
