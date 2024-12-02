Insomnia Cookies Celebrates National Cookie Day with FREE Cookies

The late-night bakery is commemorating the sweetest day of the year with its most loyal Insomniacs

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the bakery brand best known for serving sweet treats all day and late into the night, is celebrating the sweetest day of the year, National Cookie Day, with its most loyal Insomniacs. On Wednesday, December 4, the late-night bakery is offering Insomnia Rewards members 1 FREE Classic cookie and a $1 Deluxe cookie in-store (no purchase necessary) and online with any in-app pick-up or delivery orders (delivery minimum purchase required).

To pay homage to Insomnia's favorite day of the year, Insomnia Cookies is unveiling two sweet treats available for a very limited-time-only beginning today through December 15 while supplies last. The cookies, filled to perfection with warm, indulgent flavors, are the perfect companion for Insomniacs celebrating National Cookie Day – either in one of the bakery's 300+ locations nationwide or with warm, delicious cookies delivered straight to their door.

Strawberry Cheesecake Filled Classic – Brown sugar cookie packed with bites of sweet berries filled with a creamy cheesecake center topped with crushed graham cracker.

– Brown sugar cookie packed with bites of sweet berries filled with a creamy cheesecake center topped with crushed graham cracker. Red Velvet Cookies 'N Cream Classic – She's all dressed up for the holiday season! Our iconic red velvet and cream cheese base mixed with crushed chocolate sandwich cookies and vanilla-flavored chips.

Beyond National Cookie Day, Insomnia Cookies is delivering indulgence all cookie season long. The late-night bakery recently unwrapped its Holiday collection, filled to perfection with Insomniacs' favorite festive flavors, including Jinglebread Cheesecake and Jelly Doughnut, which are available beginning December 9 – December 29. Cookie lovers can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by giving the gift of cookies and customizing a variety of gift box options, delivered in festive wrapping fit for underneath the tree, to spread holiday cheer to family and friends both near and far.

To become an Insomnia Rewards member, customers can sign up online or in the app for FREE! Customers will need to enter their mobile number, first and last name and email address to create an account. Inside Insomnia Rewards, Insomniacs will be able to easily track their points status, redeem available rewards, access their surprise offers and easily reorder their favorite menu items. New Insomniacs interested in indulging in the late-night bakery's delicious deals for National Cookie Day can join Insomnia Rewards until Thursday, December 5 at 6 AM EST to redeem a FREE Classic cookie and a $1 Deluxe cookie.

Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded at the University of Pennsylvania by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 300 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping.

