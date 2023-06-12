Insomnia Cookies Is Serving Up Scoops of its Cookies IN Ice Cream in Stores Nationwide

News provided by

Insomnia Cookies

12 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Insomniacs can now indulge in the extra dreamy ice cream at more than 220 of the late-night bakery's locations

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Insomnia Cookies announced that their ice cream line, Cookies IN Ice Cream, is now available in stores nationwide, just in time to satisfy sweet, cold cravings this summer. Mixing its warm, delicious cookies into Insomnia's own formula of super premium ice cream, the "dreamium come true" dessert creation will have Insomniacs across the country licking up every last drip all summer long.  

Cookies IN Ice Cream
The original out-of-this-world flavors are creamier and dreamier than ever, delivering a taste of cookie in every bite, but to make summer even sweeter, the late-night bakery is adding a limited-edition Peaches 'N Cheesecake flavor to its Cookies IN Ice Cream lineup. The flavor combines its signature Sugar cookies with creamy peach ice cream, cheesecake pieces, and a dreamy cream cheese swirl.

From topping its gooey, ultra-rich brownies with a cold scoop to indulging in your favorite cookie and ice cream pairing with a Cookie'wich, Insomnia's Cookies IN Ice Cream leaves cookie lovers and chill-seekers with endless dessert possibilities. The late-night bakery's dreamy, drippy ice cream is sure to satisfy every Insomniacs' sweet tooth – warm or cold.  

To put the cherry on top, Insomnia Cookies will be celebrating the first day of summer on June 21 by serving up a free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase.

Available at most bakeries nationwide in-store and for local delivery. Flavors subject to availability by location.

  • Peaches 'N Cheesecake: Have your cake & scoop it, too. Creamy peach ice cream layered with sugar cookies, cheesecake pieces, and a dreamy cream cheese swirl
  • Caramellionaire – Deluxe Salted Caramel cookies in salted caramel ice cream with caramel swirls
  • Peanut Butter Insomniac Tracks – Deluxe Peanut Butter Cup cookies in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls & mini peanut butter cups
  • Cookies 'N Dream – Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream
  • Dreamweaver – Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in purple s'mores-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls & white stars
  • Cookie D'ough – Chocolate Chunk cookies in cookie dough ice cream with chocolate chunks and cookie dough pieces
  • Minterstellar – Double Chocolate Mint cookies in mint ice cream
  • Vanilla – Classic vanilla ice cream
  • Chocolate – Straight-up chocolate ice cream
  • Peaches 'N Cheesecake* is available in-store and for local delivery until August 6 or while supplies last

To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies' Cookies IN Ice Cream, visit Welcome.InsomniaCookies.com/CookiesinIceCream/.

Download Insomnia Cookies images here. 

-Insomnia Cookies- 

About Insomnia Cookies 
Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 240 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Media Contact: 
Alexa Royle
215-790-4371 
[email protected]  

SOURCE Insomnia Cookies

