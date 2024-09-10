Insomnia Cookies Officially Claims 'National PJ Party Night' for its Sixth Annual Celebration

Insomnia Rewards members can indulge in the late-night bakery's most delicious deals of the year on September 17

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm, delicious cookies all day and late into the night, is officially introducing National PJ Party Night, which will take place on the third Tuesday in September each calendar year, in celebration of its sixth annual PJ Party.

On Tuesday, September 17, Insomniacs living near each of Insomnia's 300+ bakeries across the U.S. and Canada are invited to their local store dressed in their favorite PJs for the most unforgettable PJ Party yet. The late-night bakery hosts the PJ Party at each store every year in the fall as a way to connect with customers worldwide. This year, its most loyal Insomniacs can celebrate late into the night with free cookies, giveaways, and temporary tattoos that will offer attendees an exclusive promo code.

To celebrate the epic event, the late-night bakery is offering its most loyal Insomniacs, Insomnia Rewards members, the following delicious deals:

1 FREE Classic cookie for rewards members wearing their PJs that scan their Insomnia Rewards barcode in-store (no purchase necessary)

$10 Classic 6-Pack for rewards members in-store

$10 Classic 6-Pack for rewards members in-store

$18 Classic 12-Pack for rewards members in-store

Best of all, the first 25 customers in line will get an official PJ Party t-shirt and Insomnia Cookies promo code temporary tattoo* (while supplies last) *Insomniacs visibly wearing the temporary PJ Party 2024 tattoo on their skin in-store from 9/18-9/30 will receive 1 FREE Classic cookie with any in-store purchase. Limit 1 use per customer per day during the promotional period.



Each Insomnia Cookies bakery will offer giveaways, exclusive swag, and other sweet surprises. To make the night even sweeter, Insomnia Cookies will be surprising PJ Party attendees with $100 gift cards on social media throughout the night. Cookie lovers who post on Instagram or TikTok from PJ Party and tag @insomniacookies will be entered for a chance to be one of ten randomly selected $100 gift card winners who will be notified throughout the evening via Direct Message.

Founded on a university campus, Insomnia Cookies is known for serving its signature treats late into the night—with most stores open for pick-up and delivery until 1 a.m. or later—making it the ultimate late-night hot spot. Whether Insomniacs are studying late, retiring from a night out, or simply craving something sweet, Insomnia is always there for them with a warm, delicious cookie. Find your closest Insomnia Cookies location here, and check out Insomnia's global social channels in Canada and the UK to find the latest deal information.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded at the University of Pennsylvania by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 300 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

