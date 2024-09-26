Insomnia Cookies Reaches Major Growth Milestone of 300 Store Locations Globally

The late-night bakery is opening its record number of stores in 2024 to reach more Insomniacs than ever before

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the bakery brand best known for delivering delicious, warm cookies late into the night, has reached a significant company milestone by announcing the opening of its 300th bakery worldwide. With bakeries across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., this achievement reinforces the late-night bakery's commitment to increasing access to its products and meeting the cookie cravings of its Insomniacs.

In 2024, Insomnia Cookies is projected to open 55 new locations, surpassing the brand's highest total new store openings in a year. This year, Insomnia Cookies debuted its global headquarters – the "Imagine What's Possible Center" (IWP) and Flagship Bakery. The company also expanded its portfolio to include transit centers with the opening of a bakery in the heart of New York's Penn Station and an upcoming location set to open in Washington D.C.'s Union Station in the coming weeks. The late-night bakery first expanded its international footprint to Canada and the U.K in the summer of 2023 with further expansion planned for the fall. Insomnia Cookies, fueled by a new partnership with Verlinvest and Mistral Equity Partners, plans to open over 1,800 bakeries in the United States alone in the next decade.

"Our first store opened in 2003, and as we celebrate our 21st birthday this October, I'm so grateful to our community of Insomniacs that has grown beyond my wildest dreams," said Seth Berkowitz, CEO and Founder, Insomnia Cookies. "Since day one, our spirit of creativity and imagination has driven us to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of cookie creations to feed the insatiable hunger of our customers. This tremendous level of growth in such a short time wouldn't be possible without our loyal Insomniacs and employees, and we look forward to reaching future milestones that allow us to create even more connections over warm cookies."

To celebrate the opening of its 300th bakery, Insomnia Cookies will be offering Insomniacs sweet perks all week long from September 23 – September 29:

Each day of the week, Insomnia Cookies will post a coupon code to their Instagram for the first 300 Insomniacs to redeem 3 FREE Classic cookies when the code is applied to any delivery order (delivery minimums apply).

Insomnia Rewards members can earn TRIPLE the rewards points on any in-store and delivery orders (no purchase minimum required).

Insomnia Cookies will be celebrating its 300th bakery with a late-night grand opening event in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, September 28th at 8 PM. This new store, located in Seattle's University District, will mark the brand's first location in Seattle, and Insomnia Cookies will offer the local community sweet giveaways and deals they won't want to miss.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded at the University of Pennsylvania by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 300 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

