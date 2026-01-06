Inspirational Juvenile Christian Fiction: Thought-Provoking Message For All Ages, Anyone Seeking Confirmation of God's Redeeming Love

Xulon Press presents a juvenile fictional story offering a timeless message meant to touch and teach the hearts of all ages, to encourage one's spiritual journey.

ROTONDA WEST, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Joseph Ciavardone pens a heartwarming story sure to inspire young Christian readers in Who Is Abigail? An Acorn's Journey ($18.25, paperback, 9798868527647; $39.50, hardcover, 9798868527654; $6.99, e-book, 9798868527661).

Who Is Abigail? An Acorn's Journey

Ciavardone introduces young readers to the main character, Abigail, an "acorn" that is happily hanging in her Mama's tree. When asked the question, "What's your purpose?," Abigail goes on a quest to discover her purpose. Abigail's journey takes her through an intense, emotional trial, continually questioning God in the process, spiraling downward to the deepest, most unpleasant place – her dark hole. This story of discovering faith through experiences of great change, hardship, and loss, will impact both the young and the young at heart. Ciavardone aims for all readers to understand that although Abigail's faith was tested, in the end there is hope and encouragement as God proves ever faithful. This book is relatable and transparent, inviting adults to consider their own faith journey, especially those wondering where God is in times of struggle.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Ciavardone said, "Abigail's story is rooted in my own experience of great and sudden loss, insecurity, abandonment, isolation and despair. She questions God throughout, reflecting my own questions as I recovered and sought purpose for my life. I had great faith and trust in the Lord during many of life's storms. However, as time passed, I lost hope and found myself in my own dark hole. I lived with hope for an eternal future with God and my Savior, but I didn't see purpose on this side of eternity. But God is a redeemer. Even when we can't see a way out, he proves ever faithful. There is purpose and a reason for what we go through, and He uses it for His good purpose."

Joseph Ciavardone holds a B.S. in Engineering and worked as an engineering professional for almost three decades before obeying the call to leave his career. When his life was turned upside down, he surrendered to the Lord and immersed himself in His word and teachings. As a first-time author and illustrator, he is excited to offer a collection of three books to serve as a witness to the goodness of God and bring messages of hope and encouragement to others. His other two books include: But I Don't Want To Be A Grape! and Just Smile, and Say Hello!. Ciavardone resides in Southwest Florida with his wife, Laurellyn. He enjoys reading and hearing about true stories of faith and overcoming, home-cooked meals, spending time with family and friends, experiencing God and enjoying works of His creation like sunsets, the ocean, mountains, nature walks, and the changing of seasons.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Who Is Abigail? An Acorn's Journey is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

