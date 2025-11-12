Inspire 500 ETF (NYSE: PTL) Surpasses $500 Million in Assets Under Management

Faith-Based, Low-Cost Core U.S. Equity Fund Grows 63% Since May 2025, Reaching Half-Billion Milestone in 18 Months

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs, today announced that the Inspire 500 ETF (NYSE: PTL) has surpassed $500 million in net assets, marking a significant milestone achieved just over 18 months after the fund's launch on March 25, 2024. The fund previously crossed the $300 million AUM mark on May 2, 2025, reflecting continued momentum and strong inflows from faith-aligned investors since then.

"Watching PTL grow beyond half a billion dollars in such a short time has been incredibly encouraging," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "This achievement highlights the increasing desire among Christian investors for low-cost, biblically aligned investment options that reflect their values."

A Core, Low-Cost U.S. Equity Faith-Based Option

The Inspire 500 ETF (NYSE: PTL) seeks to track the performance of the Inspire 500 Index, which includes the 500 largest U.S. companies with a positive Inspire Impact Score. PTL offers investors a low-cost, faith-based core equity strategy with diversified exposure to the U.S. large cap market.

With a 0.09% expense ratio, PTL is the lowest-cost faith-based ETF available (as of 9/30/2025).

Learn more at www.inspireetf.com/ptl.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs (as of 9/30/25), and creator of the Inspire Impact Score™, which applies a proprietary methodology combining exclusionary screening with positive impact factors, aligned with Inspire's biblically responsible investing framework.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine nine times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three of those times. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" four times and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America six years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Ministries supported by the Give50 Program include Lifewise Academy, PreBorn!, World Help, and International Justice Mission (IJM).

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire and biblically responsible investing.

