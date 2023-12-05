Inspire Advisors Joins Target Lawsuit on Behalf of Faith-Based Investors

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Advisors, a leading faith-based investing firm, has joined counsel America First Legal (AFL) and Boyden Gray PLLC in a lawsuit against Target Corporation and its Board of Directors. The lawsuit seeks to hold Target and its leadership accountable for misleading representations about its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) mandates that betrayed Target's customers and shareholders and caused investors to lose billions of dollars.

Inspire CEO Robert Netzly had this to say about the lawsuit, "Target is not above the law and must be held accountable for their reckless, ideologically motivated LGBT Pride Campaign and the damage it has caused shareholders. As faith-based investors, we are sending a message to Target and any other company watching on the sidelines that we expect companies to act ethically and uphold their fiduciary duty to shareholders and will hold them accountable as such."

Some highlights of the complaints filed in the lawsuit:

Target's LGBT activism repeatedly provoked consumer backlash and subjected Target to social and political risks

Despite increasing risks, Target drastically expanded its LGBT activism with the 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign

Target's disastrous 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign triggered consumer boycotts that cost investors billions

Target and CEO Brian Cornell misleadingly downplayed the severity of consumer backlash to the 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign

Read the lawsuit here .

