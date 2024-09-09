Inspire Advisors Named Among the Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs in America by Citywire; Breaks $1 Billion AUM

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Advisors, a Christian RIA platform, is proud to announce that it has made Citywire's "50 Growers Across America for 2024" list, taking the first place position in the state of Idaho. This prestigious list highlights the 50 fastest-growing financial advisory firms nationwide based on historical Form ADV filings.

The firm also recently surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of August 2024. This significant achievement underscores the firm's rapid growth and commitment to aligning clients' investments with their values.

"This is an exciting milestone for Inspire Advisors as we respond to the demand for faith-based investing," says Aaron Moon, President of Inspire Advisors. "Being named among the top 50 fastest-growing firms in America and reaching the $1 billion AUM mark reflects our commitment to providing investment solutions that reflect our clients' values and make a positive impact. We believe this is just the tip of the iceberg as more Christians become aware of faith-based investing and strive to glorify God with their portfolios."

