Inspire Investing Announces Fund Name Changes to Better Reflect Growth and Capital Appreciation Strategies

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs (as of September 30, 2025), today announced name changes for two of its exchange-traded funds. The updated fund names are designed to more accurately reflect the investment strategies and objectives of each fund.

These updates are intended to provide investors with greater clarity regarding each fund's focus and investment approach. The Inspire Growth ETF will continue to seek long-term capital growth by investing in companies that exhibit strong fundamentals and momentum characteristics. The Inspire Capital Appreciation ETF will continue to pursue capital growth through a balanced, tactical allocation strategy designed to adapt to changing market conditions.

No changes are being made to the funds' investment objectives, ticker symbols, or portfolio management. The funds will continue to operate under the same disciplined, biblically responsible investment process that guides all Inspire portfolios.

"These new names better communicate the purpose and strategy behind each fund," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "We believe this clarity will help investors more easily identify the funds that align with their investment goals while maintaining our commitment to biblically responsible investing."

For more information on Inspire's full suite of ETFs, please visit www.inspireetf.com.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs and creator of the Inspire Impact Score™, which investors use to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. The Inspire Impact Score™ applies a proprietary methodology that combines exclusionary screening with positive impact factors, aligned with Inspire's biblically responsible investing framework.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine nine times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three years in a row. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" four times and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America six years running.

Inspire donates 50% or more of its lifetime net profits from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

SOURCE Inspire Investing