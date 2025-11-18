Inspire Investing Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Third Consecutive Year

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Inspire. This year, 97% of employees said Inspire is a great place to work — 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"At Inspire, we strive to create a workplace that reflects the same biblical values we champion in our investments," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "Being named a Great Place To Work for three consecutive years is a testament to God's grace and to our team's shared commitment to honor Him in all we do."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Inspire stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs (as of 9/30/2025) and creator of the Inspire Impact Score™, which investors use to measure the alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. The Inspire Impact Score™ applies a proprietary methodology that combines exclusionary screening with positive impact factors, aligned with Inspire's biblically responsible investing framework.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine nine times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three years in a row. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" four times and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America six years running.

Inspire donates 50% or more of its lifetime net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

There is no guarantee that the funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully.

Rankings, awards, and recognition by unaffiliated rating services or publications should not be construed as a guarantee that a client or prospective client will experience a certain level of results if Inspire Investing is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Inspire by any of its clients. The Inc. 5000 rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years among participating private U.S. companies meeting specific eligibility criteria; Financial Advisor Magazine's Top RIA ranking is based on assets under management as reported to the SEC, growth in assets, and other factors; Financial Times ranking is based on revenue growth over 3-year periods. No compensation was paid by Inspire for consideration for these rankings. Rankings are generally based on information prepared and submitted by the adviser and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of investment performance. Past recognition is not indicative of future performance.

Charitable giving referenced in this article is made by Inspire Investing through its business operations and partnerships. These efforts are not tied to specific investment results. Investors are not guaranteed a charitable impact from their participation in Inspire's products or services. Inspire's charitable efforts are subject to change and are not tax-deductible for investors.

Inspire Investing integrates biblical principles into its investment philosophy through a Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) approach. This value-based methodology reflects Inspire's interpretation of Scripture and may not align with the views or beliefs of all investors. Inspire does not claim divine endorsement of any investment outcome or specific company behavior.

The Inspire Impact Score is a proprietary scoring methodology developed by Inspire Investing to assess alignment with biblical values. It does not constitute a performance metric and should not be interpreted as a predictor of future investment returns or suitability. Inspire's screening and scoring approach reflects a biblically responsible investing (BRI) philosophy. This faith-based methodology may not align with the beliefs or investment objectives of all investors.

Inspire Investing, LLC serves as the investment adviser to certain proprietary ETFs used in Inspire portfolios. Inspire receives management fees from these ETFs, creating a potential conflict of interest. Inspire seeks to mitigate this conflict through policies and procedures that ensure recommendations are made in clients' best interests and consistent with their unique goals and risk profiles. Additional details can be found in Inspire's Form ADV Part 2A.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA. Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

